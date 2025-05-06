403
QLM Sponsors 2Nd Qatar HR Forum
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) QLM Life & Medical Insurance Company participated in the 2nd Qatar HR Forum 2025, which brought together top HR professionals, innovators, and thought leaders to explore trends in the world of human resources.
“We are thrilled to be a part of the HR Forum, a pivotal platform where ideas and strategies are exchanged to shape the future of human resources,” said Turki Abdulaziz al-Subaie, chief administrative officer of QLM.
“We recognise the critical role HR plays in driving organisational success, and our participation in this forum reaffirms our commitment to empowering organisations with the tools and solutions they need to support their workforce and create healthier, more resilient workplaces.”
Turki further emphasised that this sponsorship is a key part of QLM's Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) strategy.
“Our involvement in the forum is a testament to QLM's CSR commitment to the betterment of society. We believe that by participating in the forum and raising awareness on employee well-being, we are contributing to the development of a healthier, more productive workforce, which ultimately benefits both businesses and the community at large.”
