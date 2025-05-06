403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Qatar Museums To Participate In DIBF 2025
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar Museums (QM) announced its participation in the 34th Doha International Book Fair (DIBF), one of the oldest and largest annual international book fairs in the region, taking place from May 8-17 at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Centre (DECC).
The QM booth will showcase an eclectic collection of newly released titles, acclaimed publications, and exquisite art catalogues.
Spanning a wide array of topics, from history, architecture, and archaeology to orientalism, modern and Islamic art, design and sports, the selection also includes children's stories.
Among the latest additions to the QM collections are: Olafur Eliason: The Curious Desert, Seeing Is Believing: The Art and Influence of Jean-Leon Gérôme, Arab Design Now, Ellsworth Kelly, Splendours of the Atlas: A Voyage through Morocco's Heritage, Manzar: Art and Architecture from Pakistan – 1940s to Today, Pierre de Coubertin Selected Writings: Volume 1: Revelation, Desert, Sea and Sky: A Day in Qatar (Children's book, selected for the Bologna Ragazzi Award Amazing Bookshelf 2025), The History of Qatari Architecture 1800-1950 (Reprinted).
QM is also set to present a book discussion at DECC on May 13 at 4.30pm titled, The History of Qatari Architecture 1800-1950, delivered by award-winning architect Ibrahim Jaidah on the occasion of reprinting his title.
The book, written by Jaidah and Malika Bourennane contains beautiful illustrations and analytical diagrams of different Qatari architecture typologies.
The History of Qatari Architecture is the first book to examine the geographical, historical, and functional aspects of architecture in Qatar, from old cities, villages, to public buildings and domestic spaces.
DIBF, organised under the supervision of the Ministry of Culture, welcomes visitors from 9am to 10pm, Saturday to Thursday, and from 3pm to 10pm on Friday, offering a vibrant literary experience throughout the week.
The QM booth will showcase an eclectic collection of newly released titles, acclaimed publications, and exquisite art catalogues.
Spanning a wide array of topics, from history, architecture, and archaeology to orientalism, modern and Islamic art, design and sports, the selection also includes children's stories.
Among the latest additions to the QM collections are: Olafur Eliason: The Curious Desert, Seeing Is Believing: The Art and Influence of Jean-Leon Gérôme, Arab Design Now, Ellsworth Kelly, Splendours of the Atlas: A Voyage through Morocco's Heritage, Manzar: Art and Architecture from Pakistan – 1940s to Today, Pierre de Coubertin Selected Writings: Volume 1: Revelation, Desert, Sea and Sky: A Day in Qatar (Children's book, selected for the Bologna Ragazzi Award Amazing Bookshelf 2025), The History of Qatari Architecture 1800-1950 (Reprinted).
QM is also set to present a book discussion at DECC on May 13 at 4.30pm titled, The History of Qatari Architecture 1800-1950, delivered by award-winning architect Ibrahim Jaidah on the occasion of reprinting his title.
The book, written by Jaidah and Malika Bourennane contains beautiful illustrations and analytical diagrams of different Qatari architecture typologies.
The History of Qatari Architecture is the first book to examine the geographical, historical, and functional aspects of architecture in Qatar, from old cities, villages, to public buildings and domestic spaces.
DIBF, organised under the supervision of the Ministry of Culture, welcomes visitors from 9am to 10pm, Saturday to Thursday, and from 3pm to 10pm on Friday, offering a vibrant literary experience throughout the week.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment