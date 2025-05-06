403
'Qatari Mediation Efforts Will Not Be Deterred By Israeli Remarks'
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Adviser to the Prime Minister and Official Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs HE Dr Majed bin Mohammed al-Ansari reiterated Qatar's rejection of any political compromises by any party, noting that mediation efforts regarding the Gaza Strip are continuing despite the difficulty of the negotiations.
HE Dr al-Ansari said during a media briefing organised by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs that Qatar deals with countries as institutions, and its role is well known to all. The attempts of some politicians to gain political advantage or confront internal crises through statements accusing Qatar and targeting it with completely false information that has no basis in truth will not drag it down this slippery slope or engage in internal political matters that are not Qatar's concern.
He added that Qatar's position has been clear since the first day of the war. The mediation efforts led by Qatar, Egypt, and the United States are clear to all, and are primarily focused on ending this disastrous war in the Gaza Strip and charting a path to peace. Qatar's integrity is internationally recognised, and is not limited to one or two parties.
He noted that all statements and declarations issued by various parties fall within this context, including the Israeli president's statements in recent days.
HE Dr al-Ansari praised Qatar's efforts, which are universally appreciated, indicating that these efforts resulted in two ceasefires and the release of more than 130 hostages as part of these efforts.
He said that the question is how many hostages have been released through military efforts and this ongoing war in the Gaza Strip. In return, this mediation has resulted in the release of a large number of Palestinian brothers from Israeli prisons, the entry of large quantities of aid into the Gaza Strip, a ceasefire, and the release of the hostages.
He reiterated Qatar's commitment to continuing its mediation efforts in the Gaza Strip, in co-operation with its regional and international partners, saying in this regard that Qatar will not be deterred by Israeli statements, nor will Qatar be deterred by attempts to distort the image of the mediators, whether in Qatar or in Egypt. Quite the contrary, the efforts are continuing despite the difficulty of the situation and despite the ongoing catastrophic humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip.
He pointed out that contacts are ongoing between HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al-Thani, and his counterparts in the region and abroad, as part of ongoing efforts to stop the war in the Gaza Strip. He explained that the focus now is on the need to halt the armament of aid being pursued by Israel during this period.
He emphasised Qatar's rejection, from the first day of this war, of aid being used as a weapon in this war, or as a bargaining chip in any war, anywhere in the world. He noted that it is unacceptable for aid to be coupled with political blackmail for the benefit of any party.
He explained that Qatar is working with its partners in Egypt and the US to find solutions to ensure the entry of aid into the Gaza Strip, calling for full international pressure to find solutions to ensure the entry of all forms of aid into the Gaza Strip as soon as possible.
HE Dr al-Ansari said that Qatar is aware that the political polarisation within Israel is the main motive behind the Israeli accusations against Qatar, and therefore the State knows that Israel's involvement in this mediation from day one, along with the other parties, has not stopped despite all these accusations, adding that Qatar knows for certain who stands in the way of reaching an agreement. There were many opportunities to end this war and reach an agreement that would lead to lasting peace in the Gaza Strip, but Qatar is still working to find new opportunities and will continue to communicate with all parties.
He highlighted that anyone who wants to level these accusations against the mediators should know that this will not serve the mediation efforts or reach a solution. They should also know that Qatar is immune to such accusations. Qatar's reputation is well-known internationally and has been proven through its handling of various issues, not just the mediation file. Qatar is not concerned with these statements.
He pointed out that the importance of Qatar's presence in mediation is a constant in the equation, while the emerging issue lies in the accusations leveled against Qatar.
Meanwhile, HE Dr al-Ansari said that His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani's visit to Russian was highly important for Qatar, which is keen to expand its relations with all its international partners, especially those with whom it has significant economic relations.
He added that the talks during the visit significantly boosted understanding between the two sides on various regional issues, particularly within the framework of Qatar's ongoing mediation efforts.
It was also a good opportunity for both sides to discuss Qatar's key mediation efforts to settle the Russia-Ukraine crisis and reunite war-affected children with their families, he added.
HE Dr al-Ansari voiced hopes that the continuous multi-context relations between the leaderships of Qatar and Russia would have further positive impacts on Qatar's ongoing efforts to achieve peace in the region and on other global crises.
In other news, Al Ansari highlighted the meetings held by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs officials last week. HE Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani met on Monday with the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Iraq Fuad Hussein.
During the meeting, His Excellency received a letter from the President of the Republic of Iraq Dr. Abdul Latif Jamal Rashid, extending an invitation to HH the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani to participate in the 34th Regular Session of the Arab Summit.
On Tuesday, His Excellency met with the Minister of Roads and Urban Development of the Islamic Republic of Iran Farzaneh Sadegh and HE Minister of Interior and Narcotics Control of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan Mohsin Raza Naqvi.
Furthermore, HE Minister of State for International Cooperation Maryam bint Ali bin Nasser Al Misnad met on Wednesday with the Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs in the Caretaker Government of Afghanistan Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi. The meeting discussed ways to support education and health in Afghanistan and help the Afghan people achieve their aspirations of development.
HE Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Saleh Al-Khulaifi met on Sunday with the Secretary-General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Italian Republic Riccardo Guariglia. HE Al Khulaifi met on Wednesday with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Togolese Republic Robert Dussey and the Special Envoy of the Secretary-General of the UN for the Great Lakes Region of Africa Huang Xia.
Plus, Dr. Al Ansari spoke about the fourth round of political consultations between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of the State of Qatar and the Kingdom of Sweden on Monday in Doha. The talks were co-chaired by HE Secretary-General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Dr. Ahmed bin Hassan Al Hammadi, and the Director-General for Global Affairs at Sweden's Ministry of Foreign Affairs Mikael Lindvall. The agenda included ways to foster bilateral relations along with cooperation across various local and regional areas.
On the sidelines of the consultation round meetings, Lindvall met with HE Minister of State for International Cooperation Maryam bint Ali bin Nasser Al Misnad. On the table were bilateral cooperation relations and the latest developments in the Gaza Strip, the occupied Palestinian territories, and the Sudan.
