Secretary Rubio's Call With Republic Of Korea Foreign Minister Cho

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Tammy Bruce:

Secretary Rubio spoke today with Republic of Korea (ROK) Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul. The Secretary and Foreign Minister Cho affirmed the Alliance’s fundamental mission to defend the ROK through a robust combined defense posture and the enhancement of mutual security based on the U.S.-ROK Mutual Defense Treaty. Secretary Rubio reiterated the United States’ commitment to provide extended deterrence to the ROK, drawing on the full range of the United States’ military capabilities. They also agreed to make progress on modernizing the U.S.-ROK Alliance around common economic and national security goals, in line with trade consultations led by Secretary Bessent and U.S. Trade Representative Greer, and to work together in response to shared threats in the region.