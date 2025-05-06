Deputy Secretary Landau's Meeting With Beninese Foreign Minister Bakari

Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau met this afternoon in Washington with Beninese Foreign Minister Olushegun Adjadi Bakari. Deputy Secretary Landau expressed a strong desire to deepen the U.S.-Beninese commercial relationship and explore opportunities to build our bilateral trade platform. The Deputy also conveyed the United States’ condolences for the deaths of Beninese soldiers killed in recent attacks perpetrated by Jama’at Nusrat ul-Islam wa al-Muslimin (JNIM) and underscored U.S. desire to bolster Benin’s sovereignty and security capacity.

