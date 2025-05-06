World Must Show Zero Tolerance For Terrorism: EAM Jaishankar

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 7 (IANS) External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar reiterated India's uncompromising stance against terrorism on Wednesday.

In a military operation following the Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed 26 civilian lives, India launched 'Operation Sindoor', striking nine high-value terror targets deep inside Pakistani territory.

The operation, executed with surgical precision, was closely monitored by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and senior security officials through the night.

Taking to X, EAM Jaishankar stated, "The world must show zero tolerance for terrorism," reaffirming India's diplomatic and strategic resolve in dealing with cross-border terror.

The Indian Army confirmed that the strikes were meticulously planned and executed, ensuring that no civilian or military infrastructure in Pakistan was affected.

The operation targeted infrastructure linked to terror groups responsible for the April 22 Pahalgam attack, which killed 25 Indian nationals and one Nepali citizen in Jammu and Kashmir.

Sources said the Prime Minister remained in constant communication with top military commanders and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval during the operation.

According to official statements, the nine targets included camps and logistical bases associated with terror groups operating from within Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

The Indian Army's spokesperson emphasised the precise nature of the strikes, stating, "Our actions have been focused and precise. We have only targeted terrorist camps from where attacks against India have been planned and executed."

The Army further clarified that the operation was non-escalatory in intent and execution, aiming strictly at dismantling terror infrastructure while sparing civilian, military, and economic structures in Pakistan.

"Justice is served. Jai Hind," the spokesperson added.

Indian intelligence agencies had earlier traced the Pahalgam attack to Pakistan-based groups, with The Resistance Front -- a Lashkar-e-Taiba proxy -- claiming responsibility.

In response, India had vowed a decisive countermeasure, combining diplomatic pressure with military preparedness.

Operation Sindoor marks one of the most significant cross-border actions taken by India since the Balakot airstrikes in 2019.