HIGHLY Showcases Next-Gen Lightweight Thermal Management Solutions At Auto Shanghai 2025

MENAFN - PR Newswire)Designed to meet stringent global environmental standards, the R290 module uses natural propane refrigerant (GWP≈3), reducing carbon footprint while ensuring safety with a sub-150g charge. Through structural optimization and integrated casting, the module cuts volume and weight by 10% versus predecessors. Its ultra-thin flow channel plates (10.5mm average thickness) and embedded control systems enhance space efficiency and energy management.

Cold-Climate Innovation: Dual Compressor Solutions

Addressing extreme cold challenges, HIGHLY launched two compressor breakthroughs:

: Enables reliable operation at -40°C via optimized motor heating and anti-liquid impact design, extending lifespan by 10%.: Combines self-heating with a printed heating membrane for rapid warming, achieving 15% weight reduction and full-scenario thermal efficiency. Both solutions overcome traditional -10°C heating limits, ensuring NEV performance in harsh environments.

Accelerating NEV Market Leadership

With China's NEV sales hitting 12.87 million units in 2024 (35.5% YoY growth), HIGHLY is expanding its global footprint across 24 plants and 6 R&D centers in 11 countries. Its new Wuhu production line, operational since 2024, leverages smart manufacturing to meet soaring demand, aligning with industry trends toward sustainability and integration.

HIGHLY's innovations underscore its commitment to driving the EV revolution through cutting-edge thermal management technologies, supporting global automakers in achieving energy efficiency, safety, and carbon neutrality goals.

SOURCE Shanghai Highly Group Co., Ltd.