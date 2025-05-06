Caplight Awarded Patent For AI-Powered Pricing Feed To Improve Private Market Transparency

MENAFN - PR Newswire) U.S. Patent No. 12,243,130 B2, titled "Data Interpolation Platform for Generating Predictive and Interpolated Pricing Data," grants Caplight exclusive rights to a proprietary method for estimating private company prices and valuations that includes aggregating private market data, generating price estimates, and visualizing them through an interactive interface.

The patented technology powers Caplight MarketPriceTM and is used by private company investors, shareholders, and brokers to understand market-clearing price levels. "Lack of liquidity is one of the biggest challenges the venture capital ecosystem faces today. Accurate and timely pricing data is necessary for venture capital investors to make better-informed liquidity decisions," said Javier Avalos, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer.

The issuance of this patent underscores Caplight's commitment to advancing private markets through technology innovation. "We're proud to be on the cutting edge of making venture capital more liquid. The technology covered by this patent removes an information asymmetry that prevented participants from accessing the secondary market previously," said Justin Moore, Co-founder and Chief Technology Officer.

About Caplight

Caplight Technologies, Inc. is a financial technology company providing data and liquidity solutions to the private market. The company's price discovery tools enable market participants to navigate venture capital with more confidence. Securities are offered through Caplight Markets LLC, member FINRA/SIPC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Caplight Technologies, Inc.

For inquiries, contact: [email protected]

