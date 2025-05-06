Operation Sindoor: Anand Mahindra Says Prayers With Armed Forces, 'One Nation, Together We Stand'

MENAFN - Live Mint)Billionaire industrialist and Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra on May 7 extended support to tthe Indian armed forces in a post on social media platform X (formerly Twitter).

“Our prayers are with our forces... One nation...Together we Stand,” he wrote, adding a graphic of Operation Sindoor .

According to a statement from the Indian government, a major counter-terrorism move, termed 'Operation Sindoor' was launched by Indian armed forces early on May 7. The Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force were deployed with Prime Minister Narendra Modi constantly monitored the situation, ANI reported citing sources.

As many as 9 sites were struck in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), with the prime targets being terrorist infrastructure, the statement added.

The Defence Ministry called India's actions“focused, measured and non-escalatory in nature”, adding that no Pakistani military facilities were targeted.

“India has demonstrated considerable restraint in the selection of targets and method of execution,” it added, noting that this counter-terrorism move comes in response to the“barbaric” Pahalgam terrorist attack, which claimed the lives of 25 Indians and 1 Nepali.

“We are living up to the commitment that those responsible for this attack will be held accountable,” the statement added.