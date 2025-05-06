Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Operation Sindoor: Rajnath Singh Speaks With IAF, Army, Navy Chiefs After India Launches Strikes In Pakistan

2025-05-06 10:09:27
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Operation Sindoor : Defence minister Rajnath Singh spoke with all three chiefs of armed forces after India launched missile strikes in Pakistan in the early hours of Wednesday, ANI reported citing sources. India launched Operation Sindoor in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir on Wednesday to target terror camps in the wake of Pahalgam attack on April 22.

Ministry of Defence on Operation Sindoor

"A little while ago, the Indian armed forces launched 'Operation Sindoor', hitting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir from where terrorist attacks against India have been planned and directed. Altogether, nine sites have been targeted,” Ministry of Defence said in a statement at 1:44 am.

It added the Indian armed forces' actions have been "focused, measured and non-escalatory" in nature, including no Pakistani military facilities have been targeted.

Pakistan Foreign ministry after Operation Sindoor

"In an unprovoked and blatant act of war, the Indian Air Force, while remaining within Indian airspace, has violated Pakistan's sovereignty using standoff weapons, targeting the civilian population across the international border in Muridke and Bahawalpur, and across the Line of Control in Kotli and Muzaffarabad," Pakistan Foreign ministry said, PTI reported.

(More to come)

