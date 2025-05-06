Operation Sindoor: Rajnath Singh Speaks With IAF, Army, Navy Chiefs After India Launches Strikes In Pakistan
"A little while ago, the Indian armed forces launched 'Operation Sindoor', hitting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir from where terrorist attacks against India have been planned and directed. Altogether, nine sites have been targeted,” Ministry of Defence said in a statement at 1:44 am.
It added the Indian armed forces' actions have been "focused, measured and non-escalatory" in nature, including no Pakistani military facilities have been targeted.Pakistan Foreign ministry after Operation Sindoor
"In an unprovoked and blatant act of war, the Indian Air Force, while remaining within Indian airspace, has violated Pakistan's sovereignty using standoff weapons, targeting the civilian population across the international border in Muridke and Bahawalpur, and across the Line of Control in Kotli and Muzaffarabad," Pakistan Foreign ministry said, PTI reported.
