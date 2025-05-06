'Will Not Go Unpunished, Resolute Response Is Underway', Warns Pakistan After India Unleashes Operation Sindoor
In a post on X, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif asserted that Islamabad reserves the right to respond to the Indian missile attack.
“A resolute response is already underway.”
Shehbaz Sharif said,“The treacherous enemy has launched a cowardly attack on five locations within Pakistan. This heinous act of aggression will not go unpunished.”
“The entire nation stands united behind its armed forces, and our morale and resolve remain unshaken. Our thoughts and prayers are with the brave officers and soldiers of Pakistan.”
“The people of Pakistan and its forces are fully prepared to confront and defeat any threat with our strength and determination. The enemy will never be allowed to achieve its malicious aims.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment