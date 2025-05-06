'Will Not Go Unpunished, Resolute Response Is Underway', Warns Pakistan After India Unleashes Operation Sindoor

MENAFN - Live Mint) Two weeks after a brutal terror attack in Pahalgam killed at least 26 persons, India launched a military strike on nine terror hotbeds in Pakistan – four in Pakistan, including Bahawalpur, Muridke, and Sialkot, and five in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoK) – Islamabad warned New Delhi saying that the strikes“will not go unpunished”.

In a post on X, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif asserted that Islamabad reserves the right to respond to the Indian missile attack.

“A resolute response is already underway.”

Shehbaz Sharif said,“The treacherous enemy has launched a cowardly attack on five locations within Pakistan. This heinous act of aggression will not go unpunished.”

“The entire nation stands united behind its armed forces, and our morale and resolve remain unshaken. Our thoughts and prayers are with the brave officers and soldiers of Pakistan.”

“The people of Pakistan and its forces are fully prepared to confront and defeat any threat with our strength and determination. The enemy will never be allowed to achieve its malicious aims.”