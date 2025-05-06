Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Closely Monitoring India-Pakistan Situation, Hope This Ends Quickly: US Secy Of State Rubio

2025-05-06 10:07:59
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) New York/Washington- Hours after India launched 'Operation Sindoor' targeting Pakistan's terror infrastructure, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said he is monitoring the situation between India and Pakistan closely and hopes this“ends quickly”.

Indian armed forces on early Wednesday carried out missile strikes on nine terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir, including in Bahawalpur, a stronghold of the banned Jaish-e-Mohammed.

In a post on X, Rubio said,“I am monitoring the situation between India and Pakistan closely. I echo @POTUS's comments earlier today that this hopefully ends quickly and will continue to engage both Indian and Pakistani leadership towards a peaceful resolution.”

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval spoke with Rubio“shortly after the strikes” and briefed him on the actions taken, the Indian Embassy in Washington DC said.

“India's actions have been focused and precise. They were measured, responsible and designed to be non-escalatory in nature. No Pakistani civilian, economic or military targets have been hit. Only known terror camps were targeted,” a press release from the Embassy of India, Washington DC said.

It said that“shortly after the strikes,” NSA Doval spoke with Rubio and“briefed him on the actions taken.”

The release said that terrorists killed 26 civilians in Pahalgam in Jammu & Kashmir on April 22 in a brutal and heinous attack.

“India has credible leads, technical inputs, testimony of the survivors and other evidence pointing towards the clear involvement of Pakistan-based terrorists in this attack,” it said.

“It was expected that Pakistan would take action against terrorists and the infrastructure that supports them. Instead, during the fortnight that has gone by, Pakistan has indulged in denial and made allegations of false flag operations against India,” it added.

