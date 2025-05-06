Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Indian Airlines Cancel Flights Srinagar Airport Among Few Shut

Indian Airlines Cancel Flights Srinagar Airport Among Few Shut


2025-05-06 10:07:59
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) New Delhi- Indian airlines have cancelled their flights from various cities as a few airports, including Srinagar, have also been shut for operations in the wake of the armed forces carrying out missile strikes on terror targets in Pakistan.

Air India said that in view of the prevailing situation, the airline has cancelled all its flights to and from Jammu, Srinagar, Leh, Jodhpur, Amritsar, Bhuj, Jamnagar, Chandigarh and Rajkot till noon.

“Two international flights en route to Amritsar are being diverted to Delhi. We regret the inconvenience caused due to this unforeseen disruption,” the airline said in a post on X.

According to SpiceJet, due to the ongoing situation, airports in parts of northern India, including Dharamshala (DHM), Leh (IXL), Jammu (IXJ), Srinagar (SXR), and Amritsar (ATQ), are closed until further notice.

“Departures, arrivals, and consequential flights may be impacted,” it said in a post on X.

Read Also Schools, Colleges In 5 Border Districts Of Jammu To Remain Closed Today Closely Monitoring India-Pakistan Situation, Hope This Ends Quickly: US Secy Of State Rubio

IndiGo, in a post on X, said that due to changing airspace conditions in the region, flights to and from Srinagar, Jammu, Amritsar, Leh, Chandigarh and Dharamshala are impacted.

Air India Express said that in keeping with prevailing restrictions, multiple flights on our network are impacted including cancellation of flights to and from Amritsar, Jammu, Srinagar and Hindon till mid-day.

“Due to the prevailing situation in the region, Srinagar airport has been closed for civil operations. As a result, our flights to and from Srinagar have been cancelled,” Akasa Air said in a post on X.

Indian armed forces early Wednesday carried out missile strikes on nine terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, including Jaish-e-Mohamad stronghold of Bahawalpur and Lashkar-e-Taiba's base Muridke.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now

Be Part of Quality Journalism

Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
ACT NOW
MONTHLY Rs 100
YEARLY Rs 1000
LIFETIME Rs 10000

CLICK FOR DETAILS

MENAFN06052025000215011059ID1109515982

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search