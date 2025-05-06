Schools, Colleges In 5 Border Districts Of Jammu To Remain Closed Today

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Jammu- All educational institutions in five border districts of the Jammu will remain closed on Wednesday in the wake of prevailing situation in the region, officials said.
In retaliation for the Pahalgam terror attack, Indian armed forces early Wednesday carried out missile strikes on nine terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir, including the Jaish-e-Mohammad stronghold of Bahawalpur and Lashkar-e-Taiba”s base in Muridke.
“In view of the prevailing situation, all schools, colleges and educational institutions in Jammu, Samba, Kathua, Rajouri and Poonch will remain closed today,” Divisional Commissioner Ramesh Kumar said on X.
According to defence sources, three civilians were killed in indiscriminate firing and shelling by the Pakistan military across the Line of Control and International Border in Jammu and Kashmir last night.
The military strikes were carried out under”Operation Sindoor”, two weeks after the massacre of 26 civilians in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam.
Read Also
Indian Airlines Cancel Flights; Srinagar Airport Among Few Shut
Closely Monitoring India-Pakistan Situation, Hope This Ends Quickly: US Secy Of State Rubio
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN06052025000215011059ID1109515981
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the
information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept
any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images,
videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information
contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright
issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment