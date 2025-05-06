Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Urgent: India Confirms Air Strikes On Pakistan-Controlled Kashmir

Urgent: India Confirms Air Strikes On Pakistan-Controlled Kashmir


2025-05-06 10:05:57
(MENAFN- Nam News Network) NEW DELHI, May 7 (NNN-PTI) – The Indian government, today confirmed carrying out air strikes on nine identified“terrorist-training camps,” located in the Pakistan-controlled Kashmir.

Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi personally monitored the air strikes, according to Indian media reports.– NNN-PTI

MENAFN06052025000200011047ID1109515980

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search