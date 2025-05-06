Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Urgent: Pakistan Downs Third Indian Jet In Retaliation For Overnight Strikes

2025-05-06 10:05:57
(MENAFN- Nam News Network) ISLAMABAD, May 7 (NNN-APP) – The Pakistan Air Force (PAF), has shot down another Indian fighter jet, in response to overnight airstrikes carried out by India, at multiple locations in Pakistan, sources from the Pakistani military said, today.

This is the third Indian fighter jet that has been shot down, in response to the overnight strikes, said the military sources.– NNN-APP

