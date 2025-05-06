403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Urgent: Pakistan Downs Third Indian Jet In Retaliation For Overnight Strikes
(MENAFN- Nam News Network) ISLAMABAD, May 7 (NNN-APP) – The Pakistan Air Force (PAF), has shot down another Indian fighter jet, in response to overnight airstrikes carried out by India, at multiple locations in Pakistan, sources from the Pakistani military said, today.
This is the third Indian fighter jet that has been shot down, in response to the overnight strikes, said the military sources.– NNN-APP
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment