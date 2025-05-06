Urgent: Pakistan Downs Third Indian Jet In Retaliation For Overnight Strikes

This is the third Indian fighter jet that has been shot down, in response to the overnight strikes, said the military sources.– NNN-APP

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.