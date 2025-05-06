Competing For Rogers $1M Prize: Canada’S Got Talent Reveals The First Six Performers Heading To The Finale, May 13 On Citytv 

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) – Starting now, Canadians have until 4 a.m. ET / 1 a.m. PT to vote two additional acts into the finale at –

TORONTO, May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On tonight's episode of Canada's Got Talent on Citytv , the #CGT judges – Howie Mandel, Katherine Ryan, Kardinal Offishall – and host Lindsay Ell selected the first six of eight acts moving on to the live two-hour finale, airing Tuesday, May 13 at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on Citytv and Citytv+. They are:

NEW BRUNSWICK

THE MARTIN BOYS – Singer/Musician, Woodstock



NEWFOUNDLAND & LABRADOR

JACOB LEWIS – Singer/Musician, Butlerville – **Shania's Golden Buzzer**



ONTARIO



DARREN LEO – Comedy, Toronto – **Katherine's Golden Buzzer**

SAI KIT LO – Comedy, Markham

ILLUMIN DRONE SHOWS – Variety, Toronto FUNKYVERSE – Dance, Toronto – **Group Golden Buzzer**

Of the remaining acts, four were eliminated, and four have been sent to the public vote, where Canada will determine their fate. Starting now, Canadians have until 4 a.m. ET / 1 a.m. PT to vote two additional acts from tonight's episode into the finale at . They are:

BRITISH COLUMBIA

CARSIM BIRMINGHAM – Singer/Musician, Vancouver – **Kardinal's Golden Buzzer**



ONTARIO

NICOLINA – Singer/Musician, Vaughan – **Lindsay's Golden Buzzer**



INTERNATIONAL



THE JAMBO BROTHERS – Variety, Kenya TULGA – Variety, Mongolia

Plus, key moments from tonight's episode of Canada's Got Talent, include:



THE JAMBO BROTHERS (Nairobi, Kenya) had the audience and judges on the edge of their seats with their gravity-defying performance.

TULGA (Mongolia) set the stage on fire with an intense demonstration of his unmatched strength and skill.

Howie Mandel called THE MARTIN BOYS (Woodstock, NB) “hit makers” after an incredible performance of their original song,“Gotta Be Country”.

DEEDEE AUSTIN (Abegweit First Nation, PEI) performed a deeply personal original track for the audience and judges called“Breathe”

Comedian DARREN LEO (Toronto, ON) entertained the crowd with a hilarious and authentic set, sharing his experiences as an Asian-Canadian.

SAI KIT LO (Markham, ON) leveraged his unique blend of awkwardness and charm to deliver a performance that had everyone laughing.

ILLUMIN DRONE SHOWS (Toronto, ON) dazzled the audience with an enchanting drone show of a ballerina dancing in the night sky.

CHANTAAAAL (Cancon, France) sang, danced, and entertained the audience with a lively performance featuring a French twist.

TWOFOURSEVEN (Vancouver, BC) commanded the stage with an emotional dance performance that left a lasting impression.

FUNKYVERSE (Toronto, ON) received the Golden Buzzer after pouring their heart and soul into every step of their dance routine, sending them straight through to the finale.

NICOLINA (Vaughan, ON) showed off her powerful voice and had the audience cheering for her after performing an original song titled,“Situations”.

CARSIM BIRMINGHAM (Vancouver, BC) delivered an impressive performance of“I'm With You” by Avril Lavigne.

Singer JACOB LEWIS (Butlerville, NL) earned a surprise Golden Buzzer from the judges, securing him a spot in the finale, and bringing him one step closer to the $1M prize from Rogers. BEN KAHAN (Toronto, ON) once again brought his digital assistant, ChatCGT, to the stage for a bold attempt at AI-infused magic.

Rogers is once again providing the winner of Canada's Got Talent with a life-changing prize of $1M (plus $50 from Howie Mandel ) – the biggest cash prize in Canadian television history, plus financial advice from CIBC. And that's not all! Every Golden Buzzer recipient will receive $25,000 (totaling $150,000), courtesy of CIBC, to help realize their ambitions.

Tonight's Performances (Tuesday, May 6)

THE JAMBO BROTHERS – Variety

Nairobi, Kenya

Check Out THE JAMBO BROTHERS' Performance

TULGA – Variety

Mongolia

Check Out TULGA's Performance

THE MARTIN BOYS – Vocal Group

Woodstock, NB

Check Out THE MARTIN BOYS' Performance

DEEDEE AUSTIN – Singer/Musician

Abegweit First Nation, PEI

Check Out DEEDEE AUSTIN's Performance

DARREN LEO – Comedy

Toronto, ON

Check Out DARREN LEO's Performance

SAI KIT LO – Comedy

Markham, ON

Check Out SAI KIT LO's Performance

ILLUMIN DRONE SHOWS – Variety

Toronto, ON

Check Out ILLUMIN DRONE SHOWS' Performance

BEN KAHAN – Magic

Toronto, ON

Check Out BEN KAHAN's Performance

CHANTAAAAL – Singer/Musician

Cancon, France

Check Out CHANTAAAAL's Performance

TWOFOURSEVEN – Dance

Vancouver, BC

Check Out TWOFOURSEVEN's Performance

FUNKYVERSE – Dance

Toronto, ON

Check Out FUNKYVERSE's Performance

NICOLINA – Singer/Musician

Vaughan, ON

Check Out NICOLINA's Performance

CARSIM BIRMINGHAM – Singer/Musician

Vancouver, BC

Check Out CARSIM BIRMINGHAM's Performance

JACOB LEWIS – Singer/Musician

Butlerville, NL

Check Out JACOB LEWIS' Performance

**COMING UP**

A Sneak Peek at Next Week's Contestants (Tuesday, May 13)

THE MARTIN BOYS – Vocal Group

Woodstock, NB

CGT.Citytv.com / YouTube

JACOB LEWIS – Singer/Musician

Butlerville, NL

/ YouTube

DARREN LEO – Comedy

Toronto, ON

/ YouTube

SAI KIT LO – Comedy

Markham, ON

/ YouTube

ILLUMIN DRONE SHOWS – Variety

Toronto, ON

/ YouTube

FUNKYVERSE – Dance

Toronto, ON

/ YouTube

Canada's Got Talent is produced by MEM Inc., and Fremantle, in association with Citytv, a division of Rogers Sports & Media based on the Got Talent format owned by Fremantle and SYCO Entertainment.

