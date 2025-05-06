Longi And ENGIE Forge Powerful Partnership To Drive Solar Innovation With Hi-MO 9 BC Technology

This landmark partnership between LONGi and ENGIE underscores the transformative potential of Hi-MO 9 modules, powered by cutting-edge BC technology. LONGi's Hi-MO 9 modules with its highest power of 670W, a 24.8% major efficiency and its superior bifaciality up to 80%, represent a leap forward in photovoltaic innovation. By relocating all cell electrodes to the rear of the module, this revolutionary design eliminates shading losses and maximizes light capture, resulting in industry-leading conversion efficiency. Furthermore, this design enhances temperature coefficient performance, ensuring consistent power output even in challenging environmental conditions. Combined with LONGi's stringent quality standards, Hi-MO 9 offers developers unparalleled reliability and optimal long-term returns.

This collaboration between LONGi and ENGIE is set to redefine the standards of efficiency, durability, and sustainability in the solar sector.

"ENGIE's selection of Hi-MO 9 is a testament to the global energy sector's recognition of BC technology as the ultimate frontier in solar innovation." Stated Dennis She, Vice President of LONGi. "LONGi's collaboration with ENGIE sets a new benchmark for utility-scale solar deployments worldwide. This partnership reaffirms our commitment to delivering solutions that redefine efficiency, durability, and sustainability."

"For ENGIE, this partnership with LONGi reflects our commitment to lead the global energy transition through the adoption of cutting-edge, innovative and sustainable solutions. This collaboration agreement will serve as a model for large-scale solar development in Middle-East and North-Africa, driving progress toward a carbon-neutral future," said François-Xavier BOUL, ENGIE Managing Director MENA Renewables & Batteries.

This collaboration reflects LONGi's dedication to harmonizing technological advancement with environmental responsibility. The high-power density of Hi-MO 9 modules optimizes land use, contributing to more sustainable development practices. LONGi and ENGIE are committed to upholding rigorous environmental protocols throughout the project lifecycle.

