ENR Futuretech 2025 Day 1 Wrap-Up: AI, Digital Twins, And A Bold Vision For Construction’S Future

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN FRANCISCO, May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ENR FutureTech 2025 , opened with a high-energy first day that brought together the construction industry's top innovators, technologists, and visionaries for a packed program of keynotes, panels, and breakout sessions focused on the digital transformation of the built environment.

The day began with welcome remarks from Scott Seltz, Publisher of Engineering News-Record , and Scott Blair, ENR's Editor-in-Chief .“The momentum we're seeing this year around AI, capital planning innovation, and real-world digital twin applications is unlike anything we've seen before,” says Seltz.“FutureTech continues to be the place where big ideas in construction get turned into action.”

The Opening Keynote, Digital Transformation: AI to Increase Efficiency, featured Sadia Janjua of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey and Dimitra Karachaliou of AECOM , outlining how public agencies and private firms are deploying AI to solve coordination, scheduling, and workforce challenges at scale.

Technology for the Care and Feeding of Digital Twins

Rick Huijbregts Global Lead for Smart Cities, Stantec, led a conversation on smart infrastructure strategies, joined by Yahya Saad, Co-founder and CDO, GlobalDWS , whose platform is helping bring those strategies to life.



Fusion Energy: There's a New Game in Town

Valerie Roberts, COO, Longview Fusion Energy Systems introduced fusion's potential role in long-term construction innovation.



Panel: Public Owners Rethink Capital Planning with Asset-Centric Project Management

Manan Garg, Executive Director , and Michael Morgan, Executive Director, Sound Transit shared how their team is reimagining capital planning workflows using asset-centric strategies. They were joined by AJ Waters, Chief Evangalist, Kahua , whose platform supports their long-term planning goals, with moderation by Cari Stieglitz, Co-Founder, Kaivolve .



Panel: Mentoring Meets AI

Scott Blair, Editor-in-Chief, ENR moderated a discussion on mentorship through AI where Rich Scopelliti, VP of Preconstruction, Consigli , was joined by Patrick Murphy, Founder and CEO, Togal.AI and Steve Dell'Orto, Founder and CEO, ConCntric , who provide software and services to Consigli to aid its mentoring processes.



Is It Time to Say Goodbye to the RFI?

Rawle Sawh, Director of Operations Technology, Gilbane, shared how his team is rethinking RFIs, with input from Sarah Buchner, Founder and CEO, Trunk Tools , whose tech is helping reduce RFIs on active projects.



Untangling the Supply Chain with a Bit of AI

Parker Mundt, VP at Suffolk Technologies discussed the real-world impact of supply chain disruption, with Ojonimi Bako, CEO Kaya I offering insights into how AI is helping address these challenges.



Panel: Is Construction Ready for Wearable Technology?

Johnathon Grammer, VP of Operations, Rogers-O'Brien Construction and Kaushal Diwan, Corporate Director, Strategic Investments & Partnerships DPR Construction shared real-world feedback on wearable deployment, joined by Kris Lengieza, Global Technology Evangelist, Procore and Ty Findley, Co-Founder and General Partner, Ironspring Ventures who highlighted adoption trends across the industry.

Panel: Picking Up the Pace of Today's Reality Capture Technology

Ryan Shilling Group Manager, VDC Services, Rudolph & Sletten and Brian Beck Associate, Project Coordinator – VDC/BIM, US West Technology Team Stantec Architecture discussed their field implementation of rapidly-improving reality capture tools, with insights from Stan Khlevner, Co-founder and COO, Remote Optix , whose platform supports real-time visual data.

Several additional breakout sessions and presentations took place throughout the day, each highlighting the dynamic intersection of construction challenges and tech-driven solutions. The Exhibit Hall stayed lively from morning to evening, featuring live demos, startup showcases, and steady networking. The momentum carried into the afternoon with thought-provoking panels on wearable technology, advanced reality capture, and innovations driving the shift toward affordable net-zero building envelopes.

ENR FutureTech continues through tomorrow, May 7, with even more speakers, startups, and strategic insights ahead. Follow along at #ENRTech for live updates and Day 2 highlights.

