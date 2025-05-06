Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Srinagar Airport Closed For Civilian Flights Today

2025-05-06 09:02:15
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- The Indian Air Force (IAF) has confirmed the closure of the airfield at Srinagar Airport, resulting in a complete suspension of civilian flight operations for today.

Director Srinagar Airport Javed Anjum said that“Airfield is closed and today no civil flights will be operated from Srinagar Airport.”

The move comes in the backdrop of Operation Sindoor, a precision strike by Indian Armed Forces on terror camps across the Line of Control (LoC).

Authorities have urged passengers to check flight status with respective airlines before heading to airports.

