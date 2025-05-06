Operation Sindoor: Pakistan Claims It Shot Down 3 Rafale Planes, 1 SU-30 And 1 MIG-29 Flown By India

MENAFN - Live Mint) Pakistan shot down three Rafale Planes, one SU-30 and one MIG-29 flown by India, Pakistan Millitary spokesperson told Reuters. Pakistani Defense Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif said his country's military shot down five Indian jets and took an unknown number of Indian soldiers prisoner, Bloomberg reported.

“They have taken the initiative, we have just responded,” Pakistan's Asif told Bloomberg Television.“We have been saying all along the last fortnight that we will never initiate anything hostile toward India. But if India attack, we'll respond. If India backs down, we'll definitely wrap up,” Asif was quoted as saying.

The statement came as the Indian Armed Forces launched 'OPERATION SINDOOR', hitting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir“from where terrorist attacks against India have been planned and directed,” the Centre said.

The Indian Army later said that Pakistan forces fired artillery in Kashmir.

'OPERATION SINDOOR'

As per the statement, nine sites were targetted.

"Our actions have been focused, measured and non-escalatory in nature,the Indian government said, adding that "no Pakistani military facilities have been targeted. India has demonstrated considerable restraint in selection of targets and method of execution."

It added, "These steps come in the wake of the barbaric Pahalgam terrorist attack in which 25 Indians and one Nepali citizen were murdered. We are living up to the commitment that those responsible for this attack will be held accountable."

"There will be detailed briefing on 'OPERATION SINDOOR', later today," the government said.

Pakistan Army's arbitrary firing kills 3

The Indian Army said Wednesday that three civilians had been killed overnight by artillery fired by Pakistan's army along the Line of Control in Kashmir.

"During the night of May 06-07... Pakistan Army resorted to arbitrary firing including artillery shelling from posts across the Line of Control and IB (international border) opposite Jammu and Kashmir", the Indian Army was quoted by news agency ANI as saying in a statement.

"Three innocent civilians lost their lives in indiscriminate firing/shelling", it added, saying that the Indian army is "responding in proportionate manner".