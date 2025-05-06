William Shatner Vs. Neil Degrasse Tyson: Unscripted. Unfiltered. Unmissable. -- ROCKING Live In Seattle, June 18, 2025

Presented by FUTURE of SPACE - the creative force and producers behind the acclaimed Space2Sea Voyage of Legends - this exclusive event will showcase the duo's unmistakable bond forged through exploration, debate, and discovery.

A Story of Discovery and Unlikely Bond

Following their shared journey on the Space2Sea Voyage of Legends expedition to Antarctica , Shatner and Tyson reunite for a night that promises to be raw, real, and unscripted. United by boundless curiosity and a passion for discovery, they have forged a dynamic and entertaining "bromance" - sparring like an old married couple, viewing the world through opposite lenses, and embodying the yin and yang, the left and right sides of the brain. Their connection is as thought-provoking as it is wildly entertaining.

Why " ROCKING" ?

The title reflects more than movement - it symbolizes the energy and unpredictability of the evening. Shatner and Tyson will literally sit in rocking chairs as they engage in unscripted dialogue that promises to "rock the boat" with bold perspectives, challenge conventional thinking, and rock the audience with laughter and insight. In every way, this is a night designed to keep ideas - and the room - rocking.

" Watching William and Neil together is electric - they ' re the ultimate yin and yang," said Daniel Fox , Co-founder of FUTURE of SPACE. "One brings cosmic wonder, the other razor-sharp reason, and somehow they meet perfectly in the middle. That's the magic of ROCKING: pure, unscripted chemistry that entertains as much as it enlightens."

" This is more than a conversation - it ' s a rare convergence of minds," added Tristan Tanovan-Fox , CEO and Co-founder of FUTURE of SPACE. "When perspectives collide in real time, curiosity deepens, ideas evolve, and audiences witness the power of unscripted discovery."

Beyond the Stage - A Mission to Inspire

Beyond the stage, FUTURE of SPACE is driven by purpose: to spark curiosity and inspire the next generation of explorers. In support of this mission, for every ticket purchased at $350 or more , one complimentary ticket will be donated to a student or young visionary.

For more information about this initiative, visit RockingWithBillAndNeil

Why This Event Is Generating National Buzz:



Unfiltered Icons: No scripts. No filters. Just unscripted debates, big ideas, and laughter.

Historic First: Shatner and Tyson live, raw, and unrehearsed - a rare alignment of entertainment and intellect.

Seattle Spotlight: Tyson's deep connection to local fans makes this night extra meaningful. Inspiration with Impact: FUTURE of SPACE's ticket initiative brings young minds directly into the conversation.

Event Details:



What: ROCKING with William Shatner & Neil deGrasse Tyson

Website:

Presented by: FUTURE of SPACE ( )

When: Wednesday, June 18, 2025 | 7:30 PM

Where: McCaw Hall | 321 Mercer St, Seattle, WA Tickets: Available now at Ticketmaster

Secure your tickets now to be part of a night destined to inspire, provoke, and captivate - long after the curtain falls.

About FUTURE of SPACE

FUTURE of SPACE is a pioneering platform that unites luminaries, innovators, and explorers across disciplines to ignite conversations about the future of humanity. Through experiences like the Space2Sea expeditions, FUTURE of SPACE creates unique intersections between science, storytelling, and human connection - inspiring audiences to embrace exploration not only beyond Earth, but within themselves.

Media Contact:

Daniel Fox

FUTURE of SPACE

[email protected]

604.202.7579

SOURCE FUTURE of SPACE