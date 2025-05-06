Kirby Mcinerney LLP Announces Investigation Of Claims Against Selectquote, Inc. (SLQT) On Behalf Of Investors

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP is investigating potential claims against SelectQuote, Inc. (“SelectQuote” or the“Company”) (NYSE:SLQT). The investigation concerns whether SelectQuote and/or certain of its officers have violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

[LEARN MORE ABOUT THE INVESTIGATION]

On May 1, 2025, the U.S. Department of Justice filed a False Claims Act complaint against SelectQuote, alleging that“from 2016 through at least 2021, the defendant insurers paid hundreds of millions of dollars in illegal kickbacks to the defendant brokers in exchange for enrollments into the insurers' Medicare Advantage plans.” On this news, the price of SelectQuote shares declined by $0.61 per share, or approximately 16%, from $3.17 per share on April 30, 2025, to close at $2.56 on May 1, 2025.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired SelectQuote securities, have information, or would like to learn more about this investigation, contact Thomas W. Elrod of Kirby McInerney LLP by email at ... , or by filling out the form below to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters without any cost to you.



[CONTACT US]

Kirby McInerney LLP is a New York-based plaintiffs' law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, whistleblower, and consumer litigation. The firm's efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts

Kirby McInerney LLP

Thomas W. Elrod, Esq.

212-699-1180



...