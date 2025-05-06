Kirby Mcinerney LLP Announces Investigation Of Claims Against Gohealth, Inc. (GOCO) On Behalf Of Investors

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP is investigating potential claims against GoHealth, Inc. (“GoHealth” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ:GOCO). The investigation concerns whether GoHealth and/or certain of its officers have violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On May 1, 2025, the U.S. Department of Justice filed a complaint against insurance broker organizations, including GoHealth, alleging that“insurers paid hundreds of millions of dollars in illegal kickbacks to the defendant brokers in exchange for enrollments in the insurers' Medicare Advantage plans.” On this news, the price of GoHealth shares declined by $1.09 per share, from $10.53 per share on April 30, 2025, to close at $9.44 per share on May 1, 2025.

Kirby McInerney LLP is a New York-based plaintiffs' law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, whistleblower, and consumer litigation. The firm's efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

