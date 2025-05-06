Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. Investors: Please Contact The Portnoy Law Firm To Recover Your Losses. June 10, 2025 Deadline To File Lead Plaintiff Motion.

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses

LOS ANGELES, May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. ("Treace Medical" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: TMCI) investors of a class action representing investors that bought securities between May 8, 2023 and May 7, 2024 , inclusive (the "Class Period"). Treace Medical investors have until June 10, 2025 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Treace Medical investors have until June 10, 2025 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

According to the lawsuit, during the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) increased competition negatively affected demand for and utilization of Treace Medical's core product, the Lapiplasty® 3D Bunion Correction System (“Lapiplasty”); (2) as a consequence, the Company experienced a decline in revenue and was compelled to expedite the development of an alternative product to osteotomy-a surgical procedure involving the cutting and realignment of bone to improve positioning or function; and (3) the defendants' favorable representations regarding Treace Medical's business, operations, and future prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis. The lawsuit alleges that investors suffered damages when the true facts came to light.

