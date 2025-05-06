Operation Sindoor: What We Know Of India's Strike On Pakistan Terror Bases After Pahalgam Attack

The army has hit terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir from where terrorist attacks against India have been planned and directed,” the stamemet said.

-Precision strike weapon systems of the three forces, the Indian Army, Navy and Air Force, were used in the attacks, according to sources quoted by NDTV.

-India used Kamikaze drones - also known as loitering ammunitions - weapons designed to crash into a target, typically carrying a warhead, reports suggested.

-Over all 9 sites have been targeted. "No Pakistani military facilities have been targeted". India has demonstrated considerable restraint in the selection of targets and the method of execution,” the army said.

| Indian armed forces carry out military strikes in Pakistan, PoK

-Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who had vowed to avenge the terror attack in Pahalgam, monitored the operation through the night, NDTV said quoting sources.

-The Indian embassy in Washington, DC says that spoke with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio - who is also currently serving as acting national security adviser at the White House - after the strikes Doval "briefed him on the actions taken", the statement posted on X says.

-The operation was in response to Pahalgam terrorist attack in which 26 people, mostly tourists, were killed.

-A detailed briefing on 'Operation Sindoor', is scheduled later in the day.