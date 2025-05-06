Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
UN Chief Antonio Guterres Calls For 'Maximum Military Restraint' From India And Pakistan

UN Chief Antonio Guterres Calls For 'Maximum Military Restraint' From India And Pakistan


2025-05-06 08:08:47
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) United Nations- UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Wednesday called for“maximum military restraint” from India and Pakistan, saying the world cannot afford a military confrontation between the two countries.

“The Secretary-General is very concerned about the Indian military operations across the Line of Control and international border. He calls for maximum military restraint from both countries. The world cannot afford a military confrontation between India and Pakistan,” the secretary-general's spokesman, Stéphane Dujarric, said.

His remarks came hours after the Indian Armed Forces launched 'Operation Sindoor', hitting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, from where terrorist attacks against India have been planned and directed. Altogether, nine sites have been targeted.

These steps come in the wake of the barbaric Pahalgam terrorist attack in which 25 Indians and one Nepali citizen were murdered, the Ministry of Defence said.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now

Read Also India Targets JeM, LeT Headquarters In Pakistan Punjab I Just Hope It Ends Very Quickly: Donald Trump On India's Strikes In Pakistan

Be Part of Quality Journalism

Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
ACT NOW
MONTHLY Rs 100
YEARLY Rs 1000
LIFETIME Rs 10000

CLICK FOR DETAILS

MENAFN06052025000215011059ID1109515918

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search