UN Chief Antonio Guterres Calls For 'Maximum Military Restraint' From India And Pakistan

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) United Nations- UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Wednesday called for“maximum military restraint” from India and Pakistan, saying the world cannot afford a military confrontation between the two countries.
“The Secretary-General is very concerned about the Indian military operations across the Line of Control and international border. He calls for maximum military restraint from both countries. The world cannot afford a military confrontation between India and Pakistan,” the secretary-general's spokesman, Stéphane Dujarric, said.
His remarks came hours after the Indian Armed Forces launched 'Operation Sindoor', hitting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, from where terrorist attacks against India have been planned and directed. Altogether, nine sites have been targeted.
These steps come in the wake of the barbaric Pahalgam terrorist attack in which 25 Indians and one Nepali citizen were murdered, the Ministry of Defence said.
