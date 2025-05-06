Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Tuesday Until 00:00 GMT
KUWAIT -- The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed Kuwait's welcome to the diplomatic efforts undertaken by the Sultanate of Oman, which resulted in a ceasefire agreement between the United States and the relevant authorities in Sana'a, Yemen.
KUWAIT -- The Kuwaiti and the European Union (EU) relations are distinguished on political, security, cultural and humanitarian levels, said Kuwait's Assistant Foreign Minister for Europe Affairs Ambassador Sadiq Marafi.
BEIRUT -- Lebanon said that one person was killed and three others were injured in an Israeli occupation airstrike on southern Lebanon.
ISLAMABAD -- Pakistan military confirmed that missile strikes were fired by India at Kotli, Bahawalpur and Muzaffarabad cities inside Pakistan's territory.
DOHA -- Kuwaiti athletes snatched four additional medals to end third with 13 diverse medals at the conclusion of the 18th Doha-hosted Gulf Youth Athletics Championship. (end) mb
