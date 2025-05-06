Eight Killed, 35 Injured, Two Missing After India Strikes Six Locations In Pakistan Military

MENAFN - Nam News Network) ISLAMABAD, May 7 (NNN-APP) – India fired missiles at Pakistan early this morning, in a major escalation of tensions between the nuclear-armed rivals, as Islamabad vowed to retaliate.

The Indian government said, it had attacked nine sites, describing them as“precision strikes at terrorist camps,” in Pakistan-controlled Kashmir, days after it blamed Islamabad for a deadly attack on the Indian side of the contested region.

The missiles, early today, struck locations in Pakistan-administered Kashmir and in the country's eastern Punjab province, according to officials.

One of them struck a mosque in the city of Bahawalpur in Punjab, where a child was killed, and a woman and man were injured, one official said.

Officials said, Pakistan had launched retaliatory strikes, without providing any details, as they spoke on condition of anonymity.

Correspondents in Pakistani-run Kashmir and Punjab heard several loud explosions.

State-run Pakistan Television, quoting security officials, said, Pakistan's air force shot down two Indian jets, but provided no additional details.

The military said, eight people were killed, 35 injured, and two others are missing, after the Indian strikes. NNN-APP