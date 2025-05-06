Dr. Austin Harris Champions Student Athletes With Prestigious Grant
LOS ANGELES, May 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Austin Harris , Dr. Austin Harris, MD, founder of NeuroRelief Ketamine & Infusion Therapy, offers a $1,000 grant to support student athletes balancing academics and sports. This scholarship is open to undergraduates at accredited U.S. colleges who show dedication both on the field and in the classroom.
Why This Grant Matters
Dr. Austin Harris 's dedication to integrative care and optimizing human performance extends beyond his medical expertise-his philanthropic efforts actively shape opportunities for young scholars and athletes. With a firm belief in structure, discipline, and perseverance, he envisions this grant as a crucial stepping stone for student athletes to achieve their ambitions.
"This scholarship is more than financial aid; it's a recognition of the relentless effort student athletes invest daily," says Dr. Austin Harris , MD . "Balancing academics and athletics is a testament to dedication, and I want to honor that commitment."
Eligibility & Application Process
Students applying for the Dr. Austin Harris Grant for Student Athletes must fulfill the following criteria:
-
Be actively involved in collegiate athletics or pursuing a professional career in sports.
Maintain satisfactory academic standing at an accredited U.S. college or university.
Submit a completed application, including a written essay detailing their commitment to both academics and athletics.
The application process is designed to be accessible, allowing students to express their vision, goals, and dedication through their essays. Full eligibility requirements and submission guidelines can be found on the official website : .
Key Dates & Selection Criteria
The application deadline is January 15, 2026 , and the recipient will be announced on February 15, 2026 . The grant will be awarded to a student who best exemplifies excellence, balance, and potential in both academics and athletics.
A Legacy of Empowerment
Through NeuroRelief and his broader philanthropic efforts, Dr. Austin Harris , MD continues to make a lasting impact on education and athletics. His contributions not only provide financial support but also inspire students to embrace structure and discipline in their pursuit of excellence.
Dr. Harris calls the grant an investment in student athletes striving for excellence in both academics and sports.
Apply Today & Learn More
Full eligibility details and the application form are available at
SOURCE Dr. Austin Harris Grant for Student AthletesWANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment