Dr. Austin Harris Champions Student Athletes With Prestigious Grant

LOS ANGELES, May 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Austin Harris , Dr. Austin Harris, MD, founder of NeuroRelief Ketamine & Infusion Therapy, offers a $1,000 grant to support student athletes balancing academics and sports. This scholarship is open to undergraduates at accredited U.S. colleges who show dedication both on the field and in the classroom.

Why This Grant Matters

Dr. Austin Harris 's dedication to integrative care and optimizing human performance extends beyond his medical expertise-his philanthropic efforts actively shape opportunities for young scholars and athletes. With a firm belief in structure, discipline, and perseverance, he envisions this grant as a crucial stepping stone for student athletes to achieve their ambitions.

"This scholarship is more than financial aid; it's a recognition of the relentless effort student athletes invest daily," says Dr. Austin Harris , MD . "Balancing academics and athletics is a testament to dedication, and I want to honor that commitment."

Eligibility & Application Process

Students applying for the Dr. Austin Harris Grant for Student Athletes must fulfill the following criteria:



Be actively involved in collegiate athletics or pursuing a professional career in sports.

Maintain satisfactory academic standing at an accredited U.S. college or university. Submit a completed application, including a written essay detailing their commitment to both academics and athletics.

The application process is designed to be accessible, allowing students to express their vision, goals, and dedication through their essays. Full eligibility requirements and submission guidelines can be found on the official website : .

Key Dates & Selection Criteria

The application deadline is January 15, 2026 , and the recipient will be announced on February 15, 2026 . The grant will be awarded to a student who best exemplifies excellence, balance, and potential in both academics and athletics.

A Legacy of Empowerment

Through NeuroRelief and his broader philanthropic efforts, Dr. Austin Harris , MD continues to make a lasting impact on education and athletics. His contributions not only provide financial support but also inspire students to embrace structure and discipline in their pursuit of excellence.

Dr. Harris calls the grant an investment in student athletes striving for excellence in both academics and sports.

Apply Today & Learn More

Full eligibility details and the application form are available at

