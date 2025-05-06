Dr. Zachary Lipman Launches Scholarship To Support Student Athletes Pursuing Careers In Sports

CHICO, Calif., May 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Zachary Lipman , a dedicated physician and advocate for well-being, is pleased to announce the establishment of the Dr. Zachary Lipman Scholarship for Student Athletes. This one-time award of $1,000 aims to provide financial assistance to undergraduate students who actively participate in athletics and demonstrate a clear intention to pursue a career within the sports field.

Driven by his commitment to fostering the growth and development of individuals, Dr. Zachary Lipman recognizes the dedication and challenges faced by student athletes striving for both academic and athletic excellence. Undergraduate students enrolled at any accredited college or university are eligible to apply for the Dr. Zachary Lipman Scholarship for Student Athletes. Applicants must demonstrate active involvement in sports and articulate their aspirations for a career in a related field, such as coaching, sports medicine, athletic training, or sports management.

To be considered for this prestigious scholarship, students must submit a complete application by January 15, 2026, including a 500–750 word original essay. The prompt asks applicants to describe a significant challenge in their athletic or academic journey, how they overcame it, and how the experience shaped their career aspirations in athletics.

Dr. Zachary Lipman , a board-certified anesthesiologist and founder of Interventional Pain Solutions in Chico, is deeply committed to patient care and innovation. His dedication to helping others reach their full potential extends beyond medicine through meaningful philanthropic efforts like this scholarship.

The recipient of the Dr. Zachary Lipman Scholarship for Student Athletes will be announced on February 15, 2026. This scholarship represents Dr. Zachary Lipman's ongoing commitment to investing in the future of aspiring professionals within the realm of athletics.

Interested students are encouraged to visit the scholarship website at for detailed information and application instructions.

About Dr. Zachary Lipman:

Dr. Zachary Lipman is a board-certified anesthesiologist practicing in Chico and Redding, California. With a career marked by a deep commitment to helping others, Dr. Lipman founded Interventional Pain Solutions in Chico, where he utilizes advanced techniques to address chronic pain. Affiliated with Enloe Medical Center and Mercy Medical Center, Dr. Lipman's dedication to his patients inspires his support for student athletes through the Dr. Zachary Lipman Scholarship for Student Athletes.

