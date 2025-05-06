Successful Extension Of Nucleic Acid Aptamer Pharmacokinetics In Joint Research By Ajinomoto Co., Inc. And RIBOMIC Inc.
As demonstrated in this joint research, AJICAP® can be applied to the creation of conjugates of various bioactive molecules and antibodies. The resulting antibody-bioactive substance conjugates are expected to contribute to overcoming challenges such as improving the efficacy, stability, and safety of antibody drugs that have been apparent until now. Furthermore, the results of this joint research demonstrate the potential for AJICAP® to be applied not only to ADCs but also to various modalities. We will continue to provide unique value through antibody modification using AJICAP®.
*This does not grant RIBOMIC exclusive rights to the AJICAP® technology.
About Ajinomoto Co., Inc.
The Ajinomoto Group will contribute to the well-being of all human beings, our society and our planet with "AminoScience" based on the corporate slogan "Eat Well, Live Well". The Ajinomoto Group has offices in 34 countries and regions, and sells products in more than 130 countries and regions. In fiscal 2023, sales were 1.4392 trillion yen (9.9 billion U.S. dollars). To learn more, visit .
About RIBOMIC, Inc.
As a drug discovery biotech venture, RIBOMIC, Inc. focuses on the development of aptamer pharmaceuticals, which are expected to be next-generation drugs, targeting a wide range of unmet medical needs such as pain, eye disorders, and bone diseases. They are also applying their RiboART System® to fields other than drug discovery, working on the development of new applications for aptamers outside of pharmaceuticals. For more information, please visit .
