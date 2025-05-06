Fasoo Received The Innovative Award In Data-Centric Security & Trailblazing Award In DSPM At Global Infosec Awards 2025

Fasoo - a leader in data-centric security

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, May 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Fasoo , the leader in data-centric security, has been recognized by Cyber Defense Magazine's Global InfoSec Awards 2025 in two key categories: Data-Centric Security and Data Security Posture Management (DSPM ).

This recognition highlights Fasoo's continued innovation and leadership in helping organizations secure sensitive data across complex, rapidly changing IT environments.

In the Data-Centric Security category, Fasoo was acknowledged for Fasoo Enterprise DRM (FED), its advanced file-centric security solution. FED ensures persistent protection of sensitive files – wherever they travel – by embedding security directly into the file itself. Unlike traditional perimeter-based approaches, FED keeps access control and encryption intact from file creation to deletion, across internal and external environments.

FED enables organizations to restrict screen capture attempts, apply dynamic watermarks, and log all file usage in real time. This not only strengthens internal governance but also provides clear audit trails to support compliance with global regulations like GDPR, HIPAA, and PCI DSS. Its proven scalability and reliability make it the solution of choice for highly regulated industries, including financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, semiconductor, energy, and the public sector.

In the DSPM category, Fasoo DSPM was recognized as a trailblazer for its proactive, insightful, and comprehensive approach to data governance. The solution empowers organizations to gain clear visibility of structured and unstructured data across various repositories. With real-time monitoring of data risks, misconfigurations, and access anomalies, Fasoo DSPM helps them eliminate potential security risks. It automatically classifies data based on sensitivity levels and generates actionable insights, allowing organizations to prioritize protection based on the significance and value of their data.

Fasoo DSPM stands out for its ability to tailor detection and policy settings for specific compliance regulations while providing detailed reporting and risk scoring at both the data and repository levels. Its flexible architecture and seamless integration with existing infrastructures allows organizations to scale their data protection efforts without compromising performance or agility.

Fasoo's recognition across both categories reflects its commitment to empowering organizations with a data-first security approach in the AI and cloud era. Fasoo enables enterprises to confidently protect their most critical assets, maintain regulatory compliance, and build resilient, AI-ready data infrastructures. For more information on Fasoo's innovative solutions, visit strategies/data-classification-data-protection-data-visibility/ .



About Fasoo:

Fasoo provides unstructured data security, privacy, and enterprise content platforms that securely protect, control, trace, analyze, and share critical business information while enhancing productivity. Fasoo's continuous focus on customer innovation and creativity provides market-leading solutions to the challenges faced by organizations of all sizes and industries. For more information, visit .

