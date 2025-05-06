'70S Playboy Bunny And WHO's WHO Honoree Barbara Camp Writes Inspirational Book Your Soul: Fixer-Upper Or Tear-Down?

The Playboy Club by way of St. Henry's

Dedicated to our "world-weary world"...

NYC 2025

Timeless Truth in Modern Metaphors - A Witty and Motivating Biblical Blueprint for Renovation and Rebuild!

- Barbara CampNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Baby Boomer, Catholic schoolgirl (can readily identify any plaid ever used in a parochial uniform), and '70s Playboy Bunny (another uniform-not plaid-blue satin), Barbara Camp insists that“God writes the best fiction, known as non-fiction.” Your Soul: Fixer-Upper or Tear-Down? (The Bible Blueprint for Renovation and Rebuild!) features Camp's short stories that translate bulletproof, Biblical wisdom (both the Old and New Testaments) into everyman, everyday, modern metaphors.Camp's self-described, personal, demolition derby is punctuated by big picture themes: cell phones (Tower of Babel); designer food (The Last Supper); feminism (Samson & Delilah); the Hudson River air strip (Jesus Walks on Water); DNA (The Creation of Adam); Christ's promise of provision (The Fish & Loaves of Bread), and many more."As we worship the created versus The Creator, our painstakingly shellacked exteriors house anorexic souls teeming with wildly dubious flim-flam. Popular thought continues to believe that the natural can cure the natural while habitually ignoring the supernatural!""The Bible is the best-selling book of all time and, as a primer, Fixer-Upper's ancient to modern metaphors serve as a compass for both right-brain and left-brain thinkers-be it atheist, skeptic, seeker or believer. Let not the herd mentality nor a cancel-happy culture hit“delete” on the ultimate VIP. If God is love, got God?"ABOUT BARBARA CAMP:Her creative professions have included set designer & stylist, fashion makeup artist (Milan, London, Paris, New York), artist & illustrator, arts & design industry recruiter and writer. She lives in New York City.CONTACT:...FOLLOW VIA SOCIAL MEDIA:Instagram:Facebook: Your Soul: Fixer-Upper or Tear-Down?X - Twitter:LinkedIn:Who's Who:YouTube: (Art and Design Content)PURCHASE BOOK:AmazonPrinted Hard Cover, Soft Cover & E-BookBarnes & Noble Press:Hard Cover with Book Jacket, Soft Cover & E-BookBLESSINGS and MANY THANKS!

