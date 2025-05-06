P.S. ARTS Announces New Advancement Director, Jennifer Childress

- Jennifer Childress, Advancement Director, P.S. ARTSLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The P.S. ARTS Board of Trustees is pleased to announce the appointment of Jennifer Childress to lead the Advancement team at P.S. ARTS, the leading arts education nonprofit that services more than 30,000 public school students and community members throughout California. Ms. Childress, a social impact executive and fundraiser, began her tenure with P.S. ARTS on April 7, 2025."I am thrilled and honored to be joining the P.S. ARTS team and leading their advancement work,” said Ms. Childress.“Research shows the power of arts education in children's social-emotional development, academic achievement, and enjoyment of school. To me, arts education is about more than just outcomes, it is about seeing and valuing the whole child, and empowering them to dream, build, and create– in the classroom, and in life.”Leveraging more than 10 years in the social impact space, Ms. Childress has experience leading high-impact initiatives in New York, Washington, DC, and Los Angeles, and advancing the work of equity and justice. A seasoned strategist and fundraiser, she brings expertise working with diverse communities and leading change efforts, helping establish clear, sustainable, values-based practices.“We are thrilled to welcome Jennifer Childress to P.S. ARTS at this exciting moment for our organization,” said John Lawler, CEO of P.S. ARTS.“Jennifer's deep experience in strategic fundraising and social impact will be instrumental in helping our programs grow and reach even more public school children in Los Angeles and across California with the transformative power of arts education.”Jennifer Childress earned her bachelor's degree in political science from Pepperdine University and lives with her family in Southern California. Before joining P.S. ARTS, Ms. Childress founded and served as the principal strategist at JLC Social Impact Consulting, where she helped philanthropists, nonprofits, and brands develop strategies that made a positive impact on their corporate culture, communities, and the world. Prior to that, she was the Los Angeles Area Director of Development at the United Negro College Fund (UNCF). Ms. Childress is currently a member of the board of directors for the Diversity in Leadership Institute, a member of the ReadLA! Coalition, and a soprano in the Angel City Chorale, where she also served as the founding chairwoman of the diversity committee.

