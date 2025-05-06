SGS & Co And SGK Unite To Become Propelis - A Global Agency Built For Brand Impact

Propelis family of brands created to serve wide range of client needs across the globe, with the packaging graphics and print solutions teams from SGS & Co and SGK combining into SGX

CHICAGO, May 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Two of the world's most respected names in brand creative, packaging, print solutions, branded environments, and content production have officially joined forces. Today, SGS & Co and SGK announce the finalization of their merger to become the Propelis family of brands – a next-generation global agency designed to move brands forward with greater speed, clarity, and confidence.

With a combined legacy spanning more than 150 years, Propelis commences operations with 10,000 employees in 30+ countries, nearly $1 billion in annual sales, and a diverse client base of over 2,000 leading companies. Offering fully integrated solutions spanning creative, brand production, and technology, Propelis combines the strengths of SGK and SGS & Co into an unprecedented go-to-market ecosystem of talent, services and technology-enabled solutions for brands, retailers, and printers.

Clients will benefit through attentive local service in more markets, backed by a global delivery platform; by combined economies of scale; and through access to a larger, more diverse network of creative, production, and technology expertise. Furthermore, combined investments in cloud-smart, AI-enabled content and packaging automation technology will accelerate scaled delivery capabilities to help clients meet the rapidly growing consumer demand for all kinds of content.

The Propelis name symbolizes upward momentum, integration, and purposeful innovation. To bring focused expertise to every stage of the brand journey, Propelis will deliver its integrated solutions through a family of specialist brands:



SGX – industry-leading packaging graphic production, flexo plate, rotogravure cylinder, and metal deco solutions that combine the rich history and unique expertise of SGK and SGS

Marks & Equator – delivering creative, strategy, digital commerce, experiential marketing, engineering, and creative content production

Collide – experts in store signage; large format, digital, and sheetfed printing; packaging mockups, influencer kits, and samples; fabrication; merchandising; and distribution 5Flow – unified, cloud-smart platforms powering content and packaging automation and workflows

Gary Kohl, formerly President of SGK, has been appointed CEO of Propelis. Matt Gresge, previously CEO of SGS & Co, will serve as Executive Chairman of the Board.

Gary Kohl said: "This is a defining moment for our industry, our clients, and our people. I'm thrilled to be leading Propelis, the new entity created from the recently completed merger of SGK and SGS & Co. With exponentially greater resources, expanded global reach, and a world-class team united around a single vision, we are entering this next chapter with purpose and momentum. From day one, our focus is clear: to meet the evolving go-to-market needs of our clients faster, better, and more efficiently, while envisioning new, creative ways for their brands to build stronger consumer connections."

Matt Gresge added: "The formation of Propelis is a bold step into the future of our industry. We're building something new: a unified, agile agency model that is uniquely equipped to solve our clients' biggest challenges and drive meaningful change in how brands engage with their customers. With our combined capabilities, Propelis is poised to become the go-to global partner for brands that want to lead with creativity, move with precision, and grow with purpose."

Through SGX, Marks, Equator, Collide, and 5Flow, the Propelis family of brands will continue to serve clients across industries, including CPG, food and beverage, personal care and beauty, retail and private label, technology, sports and entertainment culture, and travel and hospitality, with the agility, creativity, and global scale needed to lead in today's dynamic, fast-moving market.

