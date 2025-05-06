Cama'i CHC Leads The Charge In Chronic Disease Management For Rural Alaskans
Cama'i CHC's services are designed to address the most common and impactful chronic conditions affecting Bristol Bay residents. Through personalized treatment plans that include lab work, dietary guidance, medications, and mental health support, patients gain the tools they need to manage symptoms and improve quality of life.
Key services include:
. Comprehensive primary care and routine screenings for early detection and prevention
. Nutritional counseling and dietary planning from licensed dietitians
. Mental health therapy and counseling for managing the emotional toll of chronic illness
. Chronic pain and illness support groups for patients and family members
. Coordinated care for complex conditions, including cancer and heart disease
Residents in Naknek and the greater Bristol Bay region are encouraged to schedule a complete physical to begin or continue managing chronic conditions with Cama'i CHC's expert care. Contact Cama'i today for more information.
Mary Swain
Cama'i CHC
+1 907-246-6155
email us here
