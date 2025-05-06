Montage Gold Strengthens Its Position Along The Boundiali Belt Through A Strategic Partnership With Aurum Resources



Montage to obtain a 9.9% ownership stake in Aurum through the issuance of 2.89 million common shares of Montage for deemed aggregate consideration of approximately C$10.4 million

Montage will be investing alongside Zhaojin and the Lundin Family who will also each obtain a 9.9% interest in Aurum

Aurum owns the Boundiali and Napié gold projects in Côte d'Ivoire



The Boundiali gold project is located immediately north of Montage's Koné project, where a 100,000-meter drill programme is currently underway; Aurum expects to publish an updated resource estimate and PFS by year-end The Napié gold project was obtained through the recent acquisition of Mako Gold, for which Aurum has planned a 30,000-meters drill programme for 2025 with the goal of delineating further resources



VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Montage Gold Corp. (“Montage” or the“Company”) (TSX: MAU, OTCQX: MAUTF) is pleased to announce that it has strengthened its position along the Boundiali greenstone belt in Côte d'Ivoire, which hosts Montage's Koné gold project, by entering into a strategic partnership with Aurum Resources Limited (“Aurum”) (ASX:AUE), given its highly attractive exploration portfolio adjacent to that of Montage.

Montage will obtain a 9.9% interest in Aurum through the issuance of 2.89 million common shares of Montage representing a deemed consideration of approximately C$10.4 million. Montage will be investing alongside other strategic investors by participating in a non-brokered private placement (the“Offering”), including Zhaojin Mining Industry Company Limited (“Zhaojin”) who will increase their interest in Aurum to 9.9%, and the Lundin Family and their associates (“Lundin Family”) who will also obtain a 9.9% interest in Aurum. Through the Offering, Aurum will obtain aggregate gross proceeds of approximately A$35.6 million based on a share issuance price of A$0.356. Montage management and certain insiders will also participate in the Offering. Aurum had a market capitalization of approximately A$82.7 million (US$53.3 million) prior to the Offering.

Aurum owns the Boundiali and Napié gold projects in Côte d'Ivoire. The Boundiali gold project is located immediately north of Montage's Koné project and already hosts an Inferred Resource of 50.0Mt at 1.0 g/t Au containing 1.59 million ounces of gold as published by Aurum1. A 100,000-meter drill programme is currently underway at the Boundiali gold project, with a particular focus on the higher grade Nyangboue gold deposit, which is the target located closest to Montage's exploration grounds. Aurum expects to publish an updated resource estimate and a Preliminary Feasibility Study (“PFS”) by year-end.

Martino De Ciccio, CEO of Montage, commented:“We are pleased to enter into a strategic partnership with Aurum, further strengthening our presence along the Boundiali greenstone belt in Côte d'Ivoire, which is emerging as one of West Africa's most prospective areas. With our Koné project located immediately south of Aurum's Boundiali gold project, both companies see significant opportunity for collaboration to enhance value creation for all our stakeholders. As construction at Koné continues to rapidly advance on budget with first gold pour well on track for Q2-2027, we remain focused on executing our strategy of creating a leading African gold producer. This ambition is underpinned by strong partnerships with our host country, local communities, financiers, strategic shareholders-and now, neighbouring companies such as Aurum.”



Caigen Wang, Managing Director of Aurum, commented:“We are delighted to obtain the endorsement of Montage, along with the strategic investments from the Lundin Family and Zhaojin, as it is a true endorsement of the quality of our two gold projects in Côte d'Ivoire. Moreover, we look forward to collaborating with Montage to drive mutual value creation given our proximity to the Koné project and the track record of both management teams. On completion of this placement, we will have liquidity sources in excess of A$45 million which will enable Aurum to accelerate growth of gold resources at both Boundiali and Napié. These funds will be sufficient to complete the Boundiali pre-feasibility study, ESIA study and approval, mining exploitation licence application and approval as well as the definitive feasibility study, all prior to H2-2026.”

Key terms of the investment

Montage has entered into binding documentation with respect to a transaction (the“Share Exchange Transaction”) with the following key terms:



Equity Swap: Montage will obtain a 9.9% ownership in Aurum, through the Share Exchange Transaction, which will result in the issuance of 32,887,521 Aurum ordinary shares to Montage, and the issuance of up to 2,887,496 common shares of Montage (“Montage Shares”) to Aurum equating to an 0.8% ownership in Montage, for a total implied transaction consideration of C$10.4 million. The Share Exchange Transaction is based on a Montage share price of C$3.61 and an Aurum share price of A$0.356, each representing the 5-day VWAP as at May 2, 2025. Montage Shares will be issued to Aurum under an exemption from the prospectus requirements of applicable Canadian securities laws and will be subject to a hold period of four months and one day. Any Aurum sale of Montage shares will be subject to certain notice rights to enable Montage Gold to designate a suitable purchaser(s). Timing and Approvals : The Share Exchange Transaction and the Offering are subject to the approval of Aurum shareholders at an Extraordinary General Meeting scheduled for mid-June 2025, and the issuance of the Montage Shares is subject to the approval of the TSX, and is otherwise expected to close in late June 2025.

Aurum will use the proceeds of the Offering to accelerate resource definition drilling at the Boundiali gold project and exploration drilling at its Napié gold project, in Côte d'Ivoire, including the purchase of an additional two diamond drill rigs. The proceeds will also be used to progress technical studies and permit applications.

ABOUT AURUM RESOURCES

Aurum owns the Boundiali and Napié gold projects in Côte d'Ivoire, as summarized below.

Boundiali Gold Project

As shown in Figure 1 below, Aurum owns the Boundiali gold project in northern Côte d'Ivoire, a 1,037km2 exploration property located along the same greenstone belt as Montage's Koné project. The Boundiali gold project demonstrates many geological similarities to the Koné project and covers a largely underexplored southern extension of the belt where a highly deformed synclinal greenstone horizon traverses finer grained basin sediments, with sporadic emplacements of granitic bodies along the margins of the belt.

In December 2024, Aurum announced a JORC-compliant mineral resource estimate (the“Boundiali MRE”) of 1.59Moz at 1.0g/t Au derived from the BST (Nyangboue), BD Target 1 and 2, and BM Target 1 and 3 deposits.

A 100,000-meter drill programme is currently underway at the Boundiali gold project, with a particular focus on the higher grade Nyangboue gold deposit, which is the target located closest to Montage's exploration grounds. Aurum expects to publish an updated resource estimate and a Preliminary Feasibility Study (“PFS”) by year-end.

Figure 1: Location of the Boundiali gold project









Napié Gold Project

Aurum owns the Napié gold project in north central Côte d'Ivoire. The Napié gold project is located 30km southeast of the city of Korhogo and covers a strike length of 30km. The Napié gold project straddles a land package of 224km2 and is considered prospective for gold.

In June 2022, the Napié gold project had a JORC-2012-compliant mineral resource estimate of 868koz at 1.20g/t Au, based on the Tchaga and Gogbala deposits, two of four prospects located on the 30km-long Napié Shear. Only 13% of the Napié Shear has been tested to date.

Aurum is planning 30,000 meters of drilling at Napié in 2025 to expand the current mineral resource estimate.

ABOUT MONTAGE GOLD

Montage Gold Corp. (TSX: MAU) is a Canadian-listed company focused on becoming a premier African gold producer, with its flagship Koné project, located in Côte d'Ivoire, at the forefront. Based on the Updated Feasibility Study published in 2024 (the“UFS”), the Koné project has an estimated 16-year mine life and sizeable annual production of +300koz of gold over the first 8 years and is expected to enter production in Q2-2027.

QUALIFIED PERSONS STATEMENT

The scientific and technical contents of this press release have been verified and approved by Silvia Bottero, BSc, MSc, a Qualified Person pursuant to NI 43-101. Mrs. Bottero, EVP Exploration of Montage, is a registered Professional Natural Scientist with the South African Council for Natural Scientific Professions (SACNASP), a member of the Geological Society of South Africa and a Member of AusIMM.

