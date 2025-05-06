Allied Announces Voting Results From The 2025 Annual And Special Meeting Of Unitholders
|Votes For
|Votes Withheld
|#
|%
|#
|%
|Matthew Andrade
|83,066,624
|98.30%
|1,434,399
|1.70%
|Kay Brekken
|83,048,307
|98.28%
|1,452,716
|1.72%
|Hazel Claxton
|82,757,152
|97.94%
|1,743,871
|2.06%
|Lois Cormack
|83,079,025
|98.32%
|1,421,998
|1.68%
|Michael R. Emory
|80,183,005
|94.89%
|4,318,018
|5.11%
|Antonia Rossi
|82,719,996
|97.89%
|1,781,027
|2.11%
|Stephen L. Sender
|83,541,240
|98.86%
|959,784
|1.14%
|Jennifer A. Tory
|75,206,386
|89.00%
|9,294,637
|11.00%
|Cecilia C. Williams
|82,829,182
|98.02%
|1,671,842
|1.98%
2. Appointment of Auditor
Deloitte LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, was appointed auditor of Allied until the next annual meeting of Unitholders at remuneration to be fixed by the trustees. Management received proxies in respect of the appointment of the auditor of Allied as follows:
|Votes For
|Votes Withheld
|#
|%
|#
|%
|83,693,308
|98.84%
|981,720
|1.16%
3. Reconfirmation of Unitholder Rights Plan
The resolution reconfirming and approving the unitholder rights plan of Allied was approved. Management received proxies in respect of the reconfirmation and approval of the unitholder rights plan as follows:
|Votes For
|Votes Against
|#
|%
|#
|%
|82,529,096
|97.67%
|1,971,928
|2.33%
4. Say-on-Pay Advisory Vote
The non-binding advisory“Say-on-Pay” resolution on Allied's approach to executive compensation was approved. Management received proxies in respect of the Say-on-Pay resolution as follows:
|Votes For
|Votes Against
|#
|%
|#
|%
|66,932,864
|79.21%
|17,568,160
|20.79%
ABOUT ALLIED
Allied is a leading owner-operator of distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities. Allied's mission is to provide knowledge-based organizations with workspace that is sustainable and conducive to human wellness, creativity, connectivity and diversity. Allied's vision is to make a continuous contribution to cities and culture that elevates and inspires the humanity in all people.
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:
Cecilia Williams
President & Chief Executive Officer
(416) 977-9002
...
Nanthini Mahalingam
Senior Vice President & Chief Financial Officer
(416) 977-9002
...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment