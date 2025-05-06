403
India Military Strikes Nine Locations In Disputed J&K
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Indian Armed Forces announced the execution of a military strike targeting nine locations in the disputed Jammu and Kashmir region between India and Pakistan, while a Pakistani military spokesperson confirmed that Islamabad will respond to India's attacks.
Commenting on the strikes, the Indian government stated that the army launched Operation Sindoor, targeting nine sites in Jammu and Kashmir, adding that no Pakistani military installations were targeted.
In its statement, the Indian government said that actions were focused and measured and do not involve escalation. In contrast, Pakistani security officials reported that India launched missiles across the border at three locations.
A Pakistani military spokesperson affirmed that Islamabad will respond to India's attacks. On Apr. 22, armed assailants carried out an attack in a tourist area near the town of Pahalgam in the Indian-administered part of Kashmir, resulting in dozens of casualties, most of them Indian tourists. The incident has led to a growing crisis between the two countries.
