PAF Downs Two Indian Jets In Swift Retaliation To Cross-Border Attacks, Confirms Security Sources

MENAFN - Tribal News Network) In a powerful response to what officials have termed a“cowardly” attack by India, the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) has shot down two Indian aircraft, according to initial reports from security sources. All Pakistani fighter jets involved in the operation have returned safely.

Security sources confirm that the Pakistan Armed Forces are delivering a“crushing response” to Indian aggression on multiple fronts. The retaliatory strikes are ongoing, targeting enemy positions both from the air and on the ground.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), India launched missile attacks on five different locations inside Pakistan, including Kotli, Ahmedpur Sharqia, Muzaffarabad, Bagh, and Muridke.

The strikes reportedly targeted civilian areas and mosques, resulting in the martyrdom of two civilians in Kotli.

DG ISPR confirmed that Pakistan's armed forces are currently engaged in a robust counter-offensive, responding decisively to India's unprovoked aggression.