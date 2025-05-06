Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
PAF Downs Two Indian Jets In Swift Retaliation To Cross-Border Attacks, Confirms Security Sources

PAF Downs Two Indian Jets In Swift Retaliation To Cross-Border Attacks, Confirms Security Sources


2025-05-06 07:10:35
(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) In a powerful response to what officials have termed a“cowardly” attack by India, the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) has shot down two Indian aircraft, according to initial reports from security sources. All Pakistani fighter jets involved in the operation have returned safely.

Security sources confirm that the Pakistan Armed Forces are delivering a“crushing response” to Indian aggression on multiple fronts. The retaliatory strikes are ongoing, targeting enemy positions both from the air and on the ground.

Also Read: India Launches Missile Strikes on Five Pakistani Cities, Two Civilians Martyred Amid Rising Tensions

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), India launched missile attacks on five different locations inside Pakistan, including Kotli, Ahmedpur Sharqia, Muzaffarabad, Bagh, and Muridke.

The strikes reportedly targeted civilian areas and mosques, resulting in the martyrdom of two civilians in Kotli.

DG ISPR confirmed that Pakistan's armed forces are currently engaged in a robust counter-offensive, responding decisively to India's unprovoked aggression.

MENAFN06052025000189011041ID1109515728

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search