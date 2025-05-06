PAF Downs Two Indian Jets In Swift Retaliation To Cross-Border Attacks, Confirms Security Sources
Security sources confirm that the Pakistan Armed Forces are delivering a“crushing response” to Indian aggression on multiple fronts. The retaliatory strikes are ongoing, targeting enemy positions both from the air and on the ground.
Also Read: India Launches Missile Strikes on Five Pakistani Cities, Two Civilians Martyred Amid Rising Tensions
According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), India launched missile attacks on five different locations inside Pakistan, including Kotli, Ahmedpur Sharqia, Muzaffarabad, Bagh, and Muridke.
The strikes reportedly targeted civilian areas and mosques, resulting in the martyrdom of two civilians in Kotli.
DG ISPR confirmed that Pakistan's armed forces are currently engaged in a robust counter-offensive, responding decisively to India's unprovoked aggression.
