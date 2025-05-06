Large-Scale Fires In Kupiansk District Following Russian Airstrikes

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Russian airstrikes have sparked large-scale fires in Starovirivka and Husynka, located in the Kupiansk district of the Kharkiv region.

The State Emergency Service (SES) posted this on Facebook, Ukrinform reports.

Rescue teams confirmed that an outbuilding covering 70 square meters and structural elements of a destroyed building spanning 300 square meters were set ablaze. Both fires have since been extinguished.

SES units, along with a volunteer fire brigade from a local farm, worked to mitigate the aftermath of the strikes.

As reported by Ukrinform, on May 6, Russian forces carried out airstrikes on multiple settlements in the Kupiansk district using aerial bombs. As a result, a 16-year-old boy was wounded in Starovirivka, and a woman sustained injuries in Kupiansk.