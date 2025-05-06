Russian Drone Attacks: 40 Private Buildings And Apartment Blocks Damaged In Kharkiv

MENAFN - UkrinForm) On May 6, Russian Shahed drone strikes damaged 40 residential buildings and shattered 920 windows.

Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

“Last night, Kharkiv suffered yet another massive UAV attack. Of the 20 Shahed drones launched toward the city, three failed to detonate. However, the remaining drones caused extensive destruction. A total of 40 residential facilities -22 high-rise buildings and 18 private houses -sustained damage. The blast wave shattered 920 windows, half of which have already been replaced,” Terekhov stated.

The mayor confirmed that utility workers, power engineers, and humanitarian organizations are actively working to address the aftermath of the attack.

In the Shevchenkivskyi district, one drone failed to explode but sparked a fire on a residential rooftop. In the Kyivskyi district, business owners at the Barabashovo market suffered the greatest losses. In addition, a hotel was completely destroyed and an unoccupied new building sustained damage.

Meanwhile, in the Kholodnohirskyi district, utility crews are completing efforts to secure residential buildings.

In the Industrialnyi district, minor damage was reported in the private sector.

“The broken windows have been covered, and we are now inspecting the roofs. If any damage is found, repairs will begin immediately,” the mayor stated.

As reported, on the morning of May 6, Russia launched a large-scale Shahed drone attack on Kharkiv, causing significant destruction across the city. Drone strikes and falling debris were recorded in the Shevchenkivskyi, Kyivskyi, Kholodnohirskyi, and Industrialnyi districts. The attack left four people injured and ignited several fires. One of the hardest-hit locations was Kharkiv's largest market, Barabashovo, where 90 shops were completely destroyed by fire, and nearly 100 more sustained damage.

