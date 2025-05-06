Protection Of Ukraine's Skies: Zelensky Holds Staff Meeting

MENAFN - UkrinForm) On Tuesday, President Volodymyr Zelensky convened a meeting of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief's Staff to discuss the protection of Ukraine's skies from Russian UAVs and the financial provision of the army.

The President announced this in his evening video address , Ukrinform reports.

“Today, I held a Staff meeting. Several key issues were on the agenda. In particular, provision for our army – financial support. The Minister of Finance of Ukraine delivered a report. We are working to ensure complete stability in the financial provision for our warriors,” he said.

“Another important topic discussed at today's Staff meeting was the protection of Ukraine's skies, particularly the downing of 'Shahed' drones, including with the use of other drones. This is one of the most advanced technologies in modern warfare. And I am grateful to everyone who is implementing it – those who are providing this capability, new to any army, to use drones in protecting our country from drones,” the President added.

Russian drone attacks: 40 private buildings and apartment blocks damaged in

Zelensky said he instructed the Ministry of Defense and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to work more actively with Ukrainian partners to ensure funding for the production of such interceptors.

As Ukrinform reported, according to the prosecutor's office, Russian troops likely deployed drones equipped with thermobaric warheads to strike Kharkiv on May 6. Wreckage recovered from the attack has been sent for examination.

Officials also confirmed that similar drones carrying thermobaric warheads were previously used in Kharkiv on the evening of May 2.