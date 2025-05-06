Zelensky, OECD Secretary-General Discuss OECD's Role In Developing Ukraine's Recovery Plan

MENAFN - UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky and the Secretary-General of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development, Mathias Cormann, discussed the OECD's role in developing and implementing Ukraine's recovery plan.

The head of the Ukrainian state announced this on Facebook Ukrinform reports.

“We are confident that the war will end, and we will rebuild Ukraine together with strong companies and countries,” Zelensky noted.

The parties also talked about strengthening Ukraine's agricultural sector by attracting investment.

Zelensky thanked the OECD for its unwavering support for Ukraine.

“We value the OECD's high assessment of Ukraine's development, presented today in both the economic and anti-corruption surveys of our state. It serves as a roadmap for the reforms needed and sends a positive signal to international investors,” he said.

The Office of the President reported that during the meeting with President Zelensky, Mathias Cormann acknowledged Ukraine's significant progress in reforms, particularly in anti-corruption efforts-an essential step toward the country's integration into the OECD. He affirmed the organization's readiness to continue providing the necessary technical assistance to support Ukraine on this path.

As Ukrinform reported, on May 6, the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development presented the Economic Survey of Ukraine and the Integrity and Anti-Corruption Review of Ukraine.

Ukraine cooperates with the OECD under a memorandum of understanding aimed at strengthening cooperation, which was signed in October 2021.

Photo: President's Office