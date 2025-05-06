Russians Using Zaporizhzhia NPP As Military Base And Site For UAV Crews Training Voloshyn

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Russian occupation forces have turned the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) into a military base, taking advantage of the fact that the Defense Forces of Ukraine cannot strike there. Additionally, the facility is being used as a training site for Russian UAV crews.

Vladyslav Voloshyn, spokesperson for the Southern Defense Forces, said this in a commentary to Ukrinform.

"Currently, they are using it [the plant] as a military base because we are not going to strike there. This allows them to conceal some of their units within the facility. Several sites are also being used to train UAV crews, and a Rosgvardia Akhmat unit is stationed there," Voloshyn explained.

When asked whether the number of Russian troops at the nuclear plant has changed, Voloshyn declined to provide specific figures, emphasizing that different Russian units maintain varying personnel levels at the site.

"There are multiple units stationed at the plant. Given its size, they are able to store some equipment there as well," he noted.

As Ukrinform reported, IAEA experts stationed at the Zaporizhzhia NPP reported hearing distant explosions daily during the last week of April. Additionally, on the night of April 25, six drones were spotted just 1.5 kilometers from the South Ukrainian NPP.