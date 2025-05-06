403
Kuwait Athletes Grab 13 Medals In Gulf Youth Athletics Championship
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, May 6 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti athletes snatched four additional medals Tuesday to end third with 13 diverse medals at the conclusion of the 18th Doha-hosted Gulf Youth Athletics Championship.
In the last day of the tournament, Kuwaiti athlete Mohammed Al-Mayas won a silver medal in the triple jump and set a new personal record of 14.16 meters.
His compatriot Abdulrahman Al-Qahtani also won silver in the shot put with a distance of 15.52 meters. In the 400m relay, Kuwait's runners won the bronze medal, while in the 100m relay, they won the silver medal.
With this tally, 13 medals: three gold, six silver and four bronze, Kuwait ranked third after Saudi Arabia and Qatar respectively on the list of the medal winners of the championship. (end)
