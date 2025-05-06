403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Assistant FM: Kuwait-EU Ties Are Exceptional
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 6 (KUNA) -- The Kuwaiti and the European Union (EU) relations are distinguished on political, security, cultural and humanitarian levels, said Kuwait's Assistant Foreign Minister for Europe Affairs Ambassador Sadiq Marafi on Tuesday.
Marafi's made the statement on the sidelines of the EU mission festival of the Europe Day, the 75th anniversary of the Schuman Declaration.
Relations between the GCC States and the EU have witnessed big developments last year, as Brussels hosted the first exceptional bilateral summit, he stated.
He referred that Kuwait hosted the 29th ministerial meeting between the two political blocs last October.
He said he looks forward that the two blocs would reach a bilateral deal in economy to sign a free trade deal, which will push for wider horizons.
Meanwhile, EU Ambassador to Kuwait Anne Koistinen said Kuwait is playing, as the GCC chief, a pivotal role in boosting strategic partnership.
Such key activities show firm partnership between the two parties, she said, stressing her unwavering belief in enhancing collaboration in multiple areas like trade, investment, regional security, energy, humanitarian aid and others.
The EU and Kuwait are effective parties in humanitarian field as they support the most vulnerable segments across the globe, she stated.
The first EU-Gulf summit held last year that affirmed common goals in terms of setting up flourishing commercial and investment relations aims to proceed with discussions on regional level to reach a free trade deal between the GCC States and the EU, she noted.
The EU also is open to bolster its relations with the GCC States to elevate the two sides' strategic partnership, she said.
Koistinen pointed out that last year witnessed making several accomplishments and common activities in the domains of peace, security, renewable energy, youth, women empowerment and others.
On the occasion of selecting Kuwait a the Arab Capital of Culture and Media for 2025, Koistinen expressed her desire to mark several cultural bonds between the EU and Kuwait, indicating that next year will be the 40th anniversary of Kuwait-EU diplomatic ties.
Tens of thousands of Kuwaitis visit Europe every year to boost these distinguished ties, she said, referring that Kuwaitis are allowed to get long-term, multi-entry Schengen visas valid for five years.
On regional level, Koistinen said the reports coming from Gaza are "extremely worrying", and the EU voices sorrow over the collapse of the ceasefire and the killing of civilians, including children, in air strikes launched by the Israeli occupation army.
She stressed they repeatedly called for immediately resuming the ceasefire, and asking the Israeli occupation forces to lift blockade and allowing the entry of humanitarian aid into Gaza.
The EU is working side by side with its Arab and Gulf partners to proceed with achieving real, fair and permanent peace within the framework of the two-state solution, she said. (end)
yt
Marafi's made the statement on the sidelines of the EU mission festival of the Europe Day, the 75th anniversary of the Schuman Declaration.
Relations between the GCC States and the EU have witnessed big developments last year, as Brussels hosted the first exceptional bilateral summit, he stated.
He referred that Kuwait hosted the 29th ministerial meeting between the two political blocs last October.
He said he looks forward that the two blocs would reach a bilateral deal in economy to sign a free trade deal, which will push for wider horizons.
Meanwhile, EU Ambassador to Kuwait Anne Koistinen said Kuwait is playing, as the GCC chief, a pivotal role in boosting strategic partnership.
Such key activities show firm partnership between the two parties, she said, stressing her unwavering belief in enhancing collaboration in multiple areas like trade, investment, regional security, energy, humanitarian aid and others.
The EU and Kuwait are effective parties in humanitarian field as they support the most vulnerable segments across the globe, she stated.
The first EU-Gulf summit held last year that affirmed common goals in terms of setting up flourishing commercial and investment relations aims to proceed with discussions on regional level to reach a free trade deal between the GCC States and the EU, she noted.
The EU also is open to bolster its relations with the GCC States to elevate the two sides' strategic partnership, she said.
Koistinen pointed out that last year witnessed making several accomplishments and common activities in the domains of peace, security, renewable energy, youth, women empowerment and others.
On the occasion of selecting Kuwait a the Arab Capital of Culture and Media for 2025, Koistinen expressed her desire to mark several cultural bonds between the EU and Kuwait, indicating that next year will be the 40th anniversary of Kuwait-EU diplomatic ties.
Tens of thousands of Kuwaitis visit Europe every year to boost these distinguished ties, she said, referring that Kuwaitis are allowed to get long-term, multi-entry Schengen visas valid for five years.
On regional level, Koistinen said the reports coming from Gaza are "extremely worrying", and the EU voices sorrow over the collapse of the ceasefire and the killing of civilians, including children, in air strikes launched by the Israeli occupation army.
She stressed they repeatedly called for immediately resuming the ceasefire, and asking the Israeli occupation forces to lift blockade and allowing the entry of humanitarian aid into Gaza.
The EU is working side by side with its Arab and Gulf partners to proceed with achieving real, fair and permanent peace within the framework of the two-state solution, she said. (end)
yt
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment