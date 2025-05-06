403
Kuwait Hails Oman's Efforts In Reaching Ceasefire Between US, Yemen Relevant Authorities
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 6 (KUNA) -- The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed on Tuesday Kuwait's welcome to the diplomatic efforts undertaken by the Sultanate of Oman, which resulted in a ceasefire agreement between the United States and the relevant authorities in Sana'a, Yemen.
In a statement, the Ministry expressed hope that this step would contribute to ensuring freedom of navigation and the smooth flow of international commercial shipping.
The Ministry reiterated Kuwait's support for dialogue and diplomatic solutions to resolve contentious issues and disputes at the regional and international levels, praising Oman's efforts in this regard. (end)
