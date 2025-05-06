403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
UK, India Make Historic Trade Deal
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) LONDON, May 6 (KUNA) -- The British Department for business and trade announced on Tuesday that the UK and India have agreed a trade deal that will catalyse trade and investment between the two countries.
The deal includes reductions in tariffs, provisions on the services sector and procurement allowing British firms to compete for more contracts.
The government also emphasized the benefit to economic growth and job creation from UK firms expanding exports to India.
The deal includes a three-year exemption on the social security paid by Indian employees working in the UK, on short-term visas.
The deal comes after three years of on-off negotiations.
British Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer described it as a "landmark deal" which would boost growth and "deliver for British people and business".
Once it comes into force, which could take up to a year, UK consumers are likely to benefit from the reduction in tariffs on goods coming into the country from India, including clothing and footwear, foodstuffs including frozen prawns, jewelry and gems.
On the other hand, UK exports that will see levies fall include aerospace, electrical and medical devices, spiritual drinks, cosmetics, as well as UK food products such as lamb, salmon, chocolates and biscuits.
The British government said the deal was the "biggest and most economically significant" bilateral trade agreement the UK had signed since leaving the European Union in 2020.
Last year trade between the UK and India totaled POUND 41 billion and was already forecast to grow, but the government said the deal would boost that trade by an additional POUND 25.5 billion a year by 2040.
India is forecast to become the world's third-largest economy in a few years.
The UK is also a high priority-trading partner for Prime Minister Modi's government, which has an ambitious target to grow exports by $1 trillion by 2030.
The Prime Minister spoke to the Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi today, PM Office statement said.
The leaders began by celebrating the landmark UK-India Free Trade Agreement announced today, a deal which will add billions to the UK economy boost wages and deliver on this government's Plan for Change.
In a huge economic win for the UK, delivering for working people and British businesses, the Prime Minister underscored the need to go further and faster to get things done, to secure and renew our country.
Through pragmatism and purpose, the leaders noted that this historic deal is the biggest the UK has done since leaving the EU, and the most ambitious India has ever done.
Turning to the terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir last month, the Prime Minister reiterated his deep condolences at the tragic and senseless loss of life.
Finally, Prime Minister Modi extended an invitation to India, which the Prime Minister was pleased to accept and said he looked forward to visiting India at the earliest opportunity. (end)
nbs
The deal includes reductions in tariffs, provisions on the services sector and procurement allowing British firms to compete for more contracts.
The government also emphasized the benefit to economic growth and job creation from UK firms expanding exports to India.
The deal includes a three-year exemption on the social security paid by Indian employees working in the UK, on short-term visas.
The deal comes after three years of on-off negotiations.
British Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer described it as a "landmark deal" which would boost growth and "deliver for British people and business".
Once it comes into force, which could take up to a year, UK consumers are likely to benefit from the reduction in tariffs on goods coming into the country from India, including clothing and footwear, foodstuffs including frozen prawns, jewelry and gems.
On the other hand, UK exports that will see levies fall include aerospace, electrical and medical devices, spiritual drinks, cosmetics, as well as UK food products such as lamb, salmon, chocolates and biscuits.
The British government said the deal was the "biggest and most economically significant" bilateral trade agreement the UK had signed since leaving the European Union in 2020.
Last year trade between the UK and India totaled POUND 41 billion and was already forecast to grow, but the government said the deal would boost that trade by an additional POUND 25.5 billion a year by 2040.
India is forecast to become the world's third-largest economy in a few years.
The UK is also a high priority-trading partner for Prime Minister Modi's government, which has an ambitious target to grow exports by $1 trillion by 2030.
The Prime Minister spoke to the Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi today, PM Office statement said.
The leaders began by celebrating the landmark UK-India Free Trade Agreement announced today, a deal which will add billions to the UK economy boost wages and deliver on this government's Plan for Change.
In a huge economic win for the UK, delivering for working people and British businesses, the Prime Minister underscored the need to go further and faster to get things done, to secure and renew our country.
Through pragmatism and purpose, the leaders noted that this historic deal is the biggest the UK has done since leaving the EU, and the most ambitious India has ever done.
Turning to the terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir last month, the Prime Minister reiterated his deep condolences at the tragic and senseless loss of life.
Finally, Prime Minister Modi extended an invitation to India, which the Prime Minister was pleased to accept and said he looked forward to visiting India at the earliest opportunity. (end)
nbs
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment